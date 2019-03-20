Former Cleveland Cavs Coach Confirms Hot Soup Fade From J.R. Smith

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Last year, a publicized account of a fight between former Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Damon Jones and player J.R. Smith ended with Jones catching a too-literal hot one. Jones confirmed that Smith indeed tossed hot soup onto him, but did confirm the pair have since patched it up.

WKYC.com reports:

It’s been more than a year since the Cleveland Cavaliers suspended guard J.R. Smith for throwing soup at then-assistant coach Damon Jones and yet, details have largely remained scarce regarding the infamous incident.

That, however, changed on Monday, when Jones joined ESPN’s David Jacoby on “Jalen and Jacoby,” where he finally broke his silence on the matter. Among other details, Jones confirmed that the soup in question was, in fact, chicken tortilla.

“For a long time, I refused to talk about the soup incident,” said Jones, who the Cavs fired in October alongside former head coach Tyronn Lue. “It’s OK now because I’ve moved on. Me and J.R., we talked about it and he apologized.”

Jones went on to reveal that it wasn’t just the physical soup that Smith had thrown at him, but also the bowl in which it was being held.

