Duane Martin Says Tisha Campbell-Martin Made Up Abuse Allegations

Details in Duane Martin and Tisha Campbell-Martin‘s divorce and bankruptcy cases continue to be revealed, and Martin is now taking a defensive stance. After being accused of physically abusing his estranged wife, Martin says that Campbell-Martin is making it all up.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Duane filed a declaration as part of his bankruptcy case, in which he is denying allegations he hid a $2 million home in Chatsworth, California from creditors as part of his bankruptcy.

In his declaration, Duane accuses Tisha and her brother having “manufactured a false claim of alleged domestic violence against the Co-Debtor which they filed with the police. Even Co-Debtor’s family law attorney would not sign his name on such a claim. The police saw the claim for what it was and did not pursue it.”

He adds, “Additional falsehoods were presented to the Family Law court in order for the Co-Debtor to obtain custody of their children. When it was clear that these falsehoods were not going to work, they were dropped and custody was awarded 50-50 to both parents.”

The outlet adds that Campbell-Martin has been cooperative with the bank trustee and handing in her financial records. Martin has said that any reports that he hasn’t done the same in reporting his earning aren’t true.

Martin also accuses Campbell-Martin and her brother of taking his residuals and removing his name from his bank accounts, thus making it so that he can’t cash checks or access funds.

Earlier this year, Campbell-Martin filed for a domestic violence restraining order against Martin.

D.L. Chandler Posted 3 hours ago

