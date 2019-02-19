CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Will Smith Handed Over Documents In Duane Martin’s Fraud Lawsuit

Martin is the target of the fraud lawsuit and what's at question is a $1.4 million loan the Smiths gave him to purchase a home.

Leave a comment
NE-YO & Compound Entertainment 6th Annual GRAMMY Midnight Brunch

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Will Smith has been roped into the legal dealings of Duane Martin, this after the popular actor was subpoenaed and had to hand over documents. Martin, who is undergoing bankruptcy proceedings, is the target of a fraud lawsuit and a $1.4 million loan given to him by Will and Jada Pinkett Smith is under question.

Related: Tisha Campbell-Martin Doesn’t Want Duane Martin To Have Custody Of Kids

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the trustee presiding over Martin’s bankruptcy filed an amended lawsuit against the actor in which he reveals Will Smith and his companies have turned over financial records and emails between Will and Duane.

The trustee explains that Smith has turned over email chains between Smith, his rep, and Martin from 2018, where they discussed the $1.4 million loan that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith provided Duane several years ago to purchase the home in question, which is now the subject of a fraud lawsuit.

The trustee says the most compelling evidence of Martin’s alleged fraud can be seen in the emails between Martin and Smith and his reps. The trustee claims the emails show Martin “continued to put pressure on his friend WS to finance the transaction” while trying to get the loan in 2012. The docs also reveal Martin and Smith even had communications last year over Duane wanting to sell the home.

The outlet adds that the Smiths are not under any investigation for wrongdoing as this is just fact-finding mission. This is all connected to a September lawsuit from the trustee of Duane Martin and Tisha Campbell Martin’s bankruptcy sued Mr. Martin due to his thought that he was hiding assets to the tune of $2.6 million.

Related: Duane Martin Wants Spousal Support From Tisha Campbell-Martin

Photo: Getty

Will Smith Handed Over Documents In Duane Martin’s Fraud Lawsuit was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Duane Martin , Will Smith

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
White Woman Tells Black Police Officer Arresting Her…

A white woman in Deland, Fla. was arrested and naturally unhappy about being placed under arrest; but what really upset…
02.15.19
Man Accused Of Stealing Credit Cards For Valentine’s…

Houston authorities are searching for a man accused of stealing a woman’s purse and purchasing Valentine’s Day gifts with her…
02.15.19
Teacher Allegedly Hit 5-Year-Old Girl In Face With…

When 5-year-old Hailey Turner’s parents received a call that their daughter may be suffering an allergic reaction they rushed to her…
02.14.19
Louisiana Cops Wore Blackface To Sell Drugs And…

A Louisiana police chief issued a formal apology after 25-year-old yearbook photos surfaced of an undercover sting in which white…
02.14.19
Wisconsin GOP Leaders Remove Colin Kaepernick’s Name From…

Imagine being too controversial for a resolution recognizing Black History Month when you’re black. That’s what happened to Colin Kaepernick as Wisconsin Republicans stripped…
02.14.19
Watch: Man Bites Off Texas Police Officer’s Ear,…

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions). Follow The Beat…
02.11.19
Jamaican Beef patties
Woman Smashes Restaurant Window With Baseball Bat Over…

Like the ad says, “You’re not you when you’re hungry.” That was definitely the case for a New York City…
02.09.19
Ben Carson Cancelled Black History Month Event And…

Ben Carson and Sen. Tim Scott can't even say their president is racist and they are considered for a Black…
02.08.19
Wizards Trade Otto Porter Jr & Markieff Morris…

There has been a trade The Wizards traded forward Otto Porter Jr. to the Chicago Bulls. In return, the Wizards…
02.07.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…

  Sad news to report. Kristoff St. John, who has starred in the popular soap opera “Young & the Restless” as…
02.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close