CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Fraternity Members Kicked Out Of Organization After “Pick My Cotton” Video Goes Viral

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The University of Georgia’s Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity has been suspended after video featuring members whipping someone while referring to cotton picking drew an online backlash.

ABC News reports, the national chapter suspended the UGA chapter and expelled four members who were featured in the video.

2019 Survivor Soul Stroll

“Since 1899, our fraternity has taken much pride in the diversity and uniqueness of our membership,” the national chapter’s statement read. “Tau Kappa Epsilon has never had an exclusionary clause in our membership. Our founders believed, as we do today, in the personal worth and character of the individual, not his wealth, rank, or honor.”

“TKE does not condone or support any actions by its members that would be defined as racist, discriminatory, and/or offensive.”

See Also: Fraternity Suspended After College Student Dies While Being Hazed

In the video, a fraternity member can be seen whipping another student with a belt while shouting “pick my cotton, bitch,” to which the person being whipped responds “I’m not Black.”

Another member in the room then says “You’re not using the right words,” to which the member holding the belt responds, “pick my cotton, nigger.”

All four members involved with the video have reportedly been expelled. The school chapter says the video was not filmed during a frat function.

See Also: Members Of Jewish Fraternity Accused Of Mocking MLK & Muslims In Racist Leaked Emails

In addition to the fraternity’s actions, the university says it is conducting an investigation of its own. The members remain enrolled for now.

“Racism has no place on our campus,” the university said. “We will continue our efforts to promote a welcoming and supportive learning environment for our students, faculty and staff.

Fraternity Members Kicked Out Of Organization After “Pick My Cotton” Video Goes Viral was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

fraternity , Georgia

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Florida Teachers Can Volunteer To Carry Guns On…

A new Florida House bill has been passed that allows teachers to volunteer to carry guns in schools if the…
03.25.19
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…

A man was arrested Saturday, days after a brutal attack on a 78-year-old woman on the New York City subway.…
03.24.19
4-Year-Old With Spina Bifida Walks For First Time…

All kids have dreams and for Four-year-old Kenydii Parker, that dream was to walk. Kenydii’s father, Kenneth Parker, told PEOPLE…
03.24.19
World Water Day: Disturbing Facts About Water Supply…

We must do better.
03.22.19
Brothers Charged After Shooting Pregnant Woman Standing At…

Two brothers have been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting a 20-year-old pregnant woman Thursday, according…
03.21.19
Man Arrested Twice In 3 Days On Animal…

A Georgia man was arrested on animal cruelty charges twice in three days after a dog in his care was…
03.21.19
Duane Martin Says Tisha Campbell-Martin Made Up Abuse…

Details in Duane Martin and Tisha Campbell-Martin‘s divorce and bankruptcy cases continue to be revealed, and Martin is now taking…
03.21.19
Robert Kraft To Reject Deal To Have Spa…

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft found himself the center of a potential scandal after he was seen on videotape…
03.20.19
Clout Chase: Apple Quietly Launches 2nd Generation AirPods,…

Apple is getting all of its announcements not related to its forthcoming TV streaming service out of the way. Earlier…
03.20.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Says His Cause Of…

Mia St. John spoke out on the coroner's report about her ex-husband's death.
03.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close