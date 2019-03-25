CLOSE
Nori's News
HomeNori's News

Magic Monday Highlight: Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service

Leave a comment

This Magic Monday Nori is highlighting Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service (MVLS) a private, non-profit legal services provider established in 1981 to help meet the need for civil legal services in Maryland.

Our mission is to connect low-income Marylanders with volunteer lawyers and community partners to deliver free civil legal assistance because there should be justice for all, not just for those who can afford it.

Our pro bono program serves Marylanders in Central Maryland, the Lower Shore, and Western Maryland1. Our program has focused on pro bono assistance–matching one client and one Mother & Daughtervolunteer attorney—and it remains a cornerstone of our work today. Our panel of more than 1,800 volunteers help clients with custody disputes, tax issues, child and adult guardianship, landlord/tenant conflicts, foreclosure defense, criminal record expungements, consumer cases and a broad range of other civil legal problems.

2019 Survivor Soul Stroll

source: https://mvlslaw.org/history-and-mission/

TELEPHONE INTAKE

(410) 547-6537 (Baltimore metro area)

(800) 510-0050

Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Apply Online

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Florida Teachers Can Volunteer To Carry Guns On…

A new Florida House bill has been passed that allows teachers to volunteer to carry guns in schools if the…
03.25.19
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…

A man was arrested Saturday, days after a brutal attack on a 78-year-old woman on the New York City subway.…
03.24.19
4-Year-Old With Spina Bifida Walks For First Time…

All kids have dreams and for Four-year-old Kenydii Parker, that dream was to walk. Kenydii’s father, Kenneth Parker, told PEOPLE…
03.24.19
World Water Day: Disturbing Facts About Water Supply…

We must do better.
03.22.19
Brothers Charged After Shooting Pregnant Woman Standing At…

Two brothers have been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting a 20-year-old pregnant woman Thursday, according…
03.21.19
Man Arrested Twice In 3 Days On Animal…

A Georgia man was arrested on animal cruelty charges twice in three days after a dog in his care was…
03.21.19
Duane Martin Says Tisha Campbell-Martin Made Up Abuse…

Details in Duane Martin and Tisha Campbell-Martin‘s divorce and bankruptcy cases continue to be revealed, and Martin is now taking…
03.21.19
Robert Kraft To Reject Deal To Have Spa…

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft found himself the center of a potential scandal after he was seen on videotape…
03.20.19
Clout Chase: Apple Quietly Launches 2nd Generation AirPods,…

Apple is getting all of its announcements not related to its forthcoming TV streaming service out of the way. Earlier…
03.20.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Says His Cause Of…

Mia St. John spoke out on the coroner's report about her ex-husband's death.
03.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close