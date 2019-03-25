Magic Monday Highlight: Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service

This Magic Monday Nori is highlighting Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service (MVLS) a private, non-profit legal services provider established in 1981 to help meet the need for civil legal services in Maryland.

Our mission is to connect low-income Marylanders with volunteer lawyers and community partners to deliver free civil legal assistance because there should be justice for all, not just for those who can afford it.

Our pro bono program serves Marylanders in Central Maryland, the Lower Shore, and Western Maryland1. Our program has focused on pro bono assistance–matching one client and one volunteer attorney—and it remains a cornerstone of our work today. Our panel of more than 1,800 volunteers help clients with custody disputes, tax issues, child and adult guardianship, landlord/tenant conflicts, foreclosure defense, criminal record expungements, consumer cases and a broad range of other civil legal problems.

source: https://mvlslaw.org/history-and-mission/

TELEPHONE INTAKE

(410) 547-6537 (Baltimore metro area)

(800) 510-0050

Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Apply Online

