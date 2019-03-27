CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Pastor John Gray Speaks Out After Alleged Mistress Leaks Intimate Voicemails: “The Devil Wanted To Mute Me”

See what he had to say below and let us know if you're convinced.

Leave a comment
NAACP Image Awards Special Screening Of OWN's 'The Book Of John Gray'

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

2019 Survivor Soul Stroll

Pastor John Gray of the Relentless Church in South Carolina got caught out there, but he would like you to believe him — not what you heard — after a woman, who he reportedly had an “emotional affair” with, released intimate voicemails as receipts.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

In a message from Gray shared by Ebony, he reportedly said “The last three months have been the hardest of my life. So many things said about me. Some of it true. Most of it not.”

He goes on to insist he didn’t dip his thang in anyone who is not his wife.

See Also: Pastor John Gray Compares Photo-Op With Trump To A Meeting With Jesus

“I didn’t sleep with anyone. Period. God is my witness,” he said, according to the report. “And anyone who I’m accountable to will tell you that when I’m wrong-and I’ve been wrong many times-I’ve admitted, repented and moved forward.”

Apparently, he thinks the devil is targeting him

“People wanted blood. And on the spiritual side the devil wanted to mute me. That will never happen,” he reportedly claimed. “If I never knew the power of The Blood, I do now. And I’ll always preach Jesus Christ as the power of God to eradicate the penalty of sin for those who choose to fall at the foot of the Cross.”

Listen to the audio that has people side-eyeing him below.

Photo: Getty

Pastor John Gray Speaks Out After Alleged Mistress Leaks Intimate Voicemails: “The Devil Wanted To Mute Me” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Pastor John Gray

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Calvin Desir Is The Second Survivor Of The…

A second survivor of the February 2018 Parkland mass shooting has committed suicide this week. According to the Miami Herald,…
03.28.19
Leaks Reveal Apple Is Dropping Powerbeats Pro Headphones…

In more Apple news, leaked images of the tech giant’s new “truly wireless” headphones called the Powerbeats Pro that could…
03.28.19
Charlotte Police Shoot And Kill Man At Burger…

27-year-old Danquirs Napoleon Franklin was shot and killed by a Charlotte police officer and protesters are questioning the police’s version…
03.28.19
Jazzy Report: Faith Based Adoption Agencies Will No…

Faith based  adoption agencies in Michigan that receive tax payer funding will not be allowed to turn away same sex…
03.27.19
5-Year-Old Shot By His 3-Year-Old Brother

A 5-year-old boy is reportedly in the hospital after he was accidentally shot by his 3-year-old brother. According to a…
03.27.19
Man Arrested After Killing Girlfriend’s 2-Year-Old Daughter

Police say a Dallas man was arrested after he allegedly murdered his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter. Toron Eugene Williams, 30, is…
03.27.19
Man Smuggled Cocaine In Children’s Toys Through U.S.…

A Georgia man has been sentenced to serve nearly two decades in prison for smuggling cocaine in children’s toys through…
03.27.19
National Drink Wine Day
Americans Spent How Much Money Drunk Shopping Online?

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
03.26.19
Close-Up Of Pets Eating Food Against Gray Background
FDA: Drug Addicts Are Hurting Family Pets on…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
03.26.19
Police Chief Claims Her Forced Resignation Was Racially…

Tonya Chapman is the first black woman to lead a city police department in the state of Virginia. She said…
03.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close