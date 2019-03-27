Kris Humphries Opens Up About Anxiety-Inducing Split From Kim Kardashian

Eight years after Kim Kardashian divorced Kris Humphries, the former New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets center is opening up about their 72-day marriage and its abrupt ending. In an op-ed for The Players Tribune, Humphries insists their relationship wasn’t a charade for KUWTK cameras and talks about how their split affected his mental health.

“I met a girl who happened to be really famous, and I got married, and.…. Damn,” he wrote. “Look, I should have known what I was getting into. I was definitely naive about how much my life was going to change. But the one thing that really bothers me is whenever people say that my marriage was fake.”

“There’s definitely a lot about that world that is not entirely real. But our actual relationship was 100% real,” he insisted. “When it was clear that it wasn’t working … what can I say? It sucked. It’s never easy to go through the embarrassment of something like that — with your friends, with your family…. But when it plays out so publicly, in front of the world, it’s a whole other level. It was brutal.”

Apparently, that level of fame was really hard on him…

“I didn’t know how to handle it, because I never thought I was going to be famous in that way,” he recalled. “I remember having this moment when I was getting booed so hard in Philly, and I thought to myself, ‘Why exactly are they booing me, though? Is it just because I’m That Guy from TV? Do they think I was trying to be famous? Is it because they think I disrespected the game of basketball?’”

“My whole life, I was a really confident, happy person,” he continued. “But nothing can prepare you for the feeling of walking down the street, or being anywhere, really — the grocery store, the gas station — and having people literally running up on you and trying to film you, trying to grab you, saying God knows what. That’s not natural. That’s not supposed to be real life.”

Humphries also writes about having anxiety and being in “a dark place” for about one year after their split. Read his full essay here.

