Lil Kim Announces First Studio Album In 14 Years [Photos]

The Queen Bee is back to assume her throne. Lil Kim has announced that a new project is on the way.

As spotted on HipHopDX the legendary rapper has confirmed that she has a new album slotted the summer. She made it official on her Instagram account. “Drip Too Hard,” she wrote. “My boo @beatbytwiggy @danteblandshaw @shanejustin | ‘Go Awff’ Video out Friday | New Album ‘9’ drops May 17th #goawff.”

Titled 9 this is the first studio album Kimmie Blanco has released since The Naked Truth in 2005. 9 was originally supposed to drop in late 2018 but was pushed back as the lead track “Nasty One” didn’t connect with the masses. Thus far Rick Ross is the only confirmed guest appearance.

A video for her new single “Go Awff” will be released this week. You can listen to it below.

