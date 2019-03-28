Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Some good news for Baltimore!

Recently, Charm City was named among the top U.S. destinations for food lovers in a new listing by Yelp.

Celebrated for it’s famous crab cakes and Old Bay seasoning, Yelp noted that the city offers “an array of dining spots, from casual pubs to award winning chefs to food halls.”

Baltimore ranked 9th out of 10 cities, including Las Vegas and Honolulu.

Here’s the full list:

1. San Francisco

2. St. Louis

3. Honolulu

4. Plano

5. San Diego

6. Las Vegas

7. Richmond

8. Pittsburgh

9. Baltimore

10. Austin

Head out today and enjoy some of this celebrated cuisine!

Baltimore Named One Of The Best Destinations For Food Lovers was originally published on praisebaltimore.com