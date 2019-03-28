CLOSE
Charm City
Baltimore Named One Of The Best Destinations For Food Lovers

Steamed Crabs

Source: Shafawn Wiley – Radio One Baltimore / Shafawn Wiley – Radio One Baltimore

Some good news for Baltimore!

Recently, Charm City was named among the top U.S. destinations for food lovers in a new listing by Yelp.

Celebrated for it’s famous crab cakes and Old Bay seasoning, Yelp noted that the city offers “an array of dining spots, from casual pubs to award winning chefs to food halls.”

Baltimore ranked 9th out of 10 cities, including Las Vegas and Honolulu.

Here’s the full list:

1. San Francisco

2. St. Louis

3. Honolulu

4. Plano

5. San Diego

6. Las Vegas

7. Richmond

8. Pittsburgh

9. Baltimore

10. Austin

Head out today and enjoy some of this celebrated cuisine!

was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

