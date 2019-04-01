CLOSE
Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Taking Leave of Absence

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is temporarily stepping away from the role as Mayor starting midnight Tuesday.

This comes as fallout continues over the mayor’s book deal for her “Healthy Holly” books while she was a member of the University of Maryland Medical System board.

She’s also planning to work on her health after getting hospitalized for pneumonia  last month.

City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young will temporarily take over.

This is a developing story. 

Source: Fox Baltimore

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Taking Leave of Absence was originally published on 92q.com

baltimore , Baltimore Mayor , Mayor Catherine Pugh

