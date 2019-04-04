CLOSE
Chadwick “T’Challa” Boseman Teases Killmonger’s Return in ‘Black Panther’ Sequel

Looks like fans will be getting another dosage of Killmonger in 'Black Panther 2'

Source: Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER L to R: T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) Credit: Matt Kennedy/©Marvel Studios 2018

For the past few months there have been rumors swirling that Michael B. Jordan would be reprising his show stealing role as Killmonger in the highly anticipated sequel to Marvel’s Black Panther, and while it was assumed he died by the time the credits rolled in Ryan Coogler’s new classic, we didn’t really see him dead and buried now did we?

In a new piece in Comicbookmovie.com, Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman didn’t confirm that Killmonger would be returning from the dead but he also didn’t shoot down the notion either.

“I can’t speak on that,” Boseman said when asked what he thought about the prospect of Killmonger returning in the sequel. “I can’t tell you what I think about it. If I tell you what I think about it, it would be revealing something.”

Well that sounds like he’s holding back a huge spoiler. We’ll just jump out on a limb and take that as a yes and handle the possible disappointment of being wrong when all is revealed. And though fans would love to know what’s in store for Wakanda in the near future, they’re more obsessed with what awaits the MCU in the insanely anticipated Avengers: Endgame, but good luck getting anything out of T’Challa.

Boseman was equally tight-lipped about the upcoming Avengers: Endgame. T’Challa was one of the many heroes that were wiped to dust with the Thanos snap and Boseman has done a magnificent job of not spoiling his role – if any – in the upcoming movie. He’s been consistent in offering his thoughts on the film as someone who does not have a part in it. Boseman was also asked about Avengers: Endgame and if he was excited about it, and the actor’s answer was equally as intriguing.

“Yeah, it’d be great, you know, looking at it from the outside in,” Boseman said with a smile, suggesting he will return at some point. Asked if the fallen will be avenged, Boseman responded coyly: “Some.”

So to recap, Killmonger seems likely to be resurrected and he’s not saying nathans about Avengers: Endgame. We kinda feel like we’re back at square one but with a step forward.

Are you excited about seeing Killmonger return in the Black Panther sequel? Let us know in the comments.

Photo: Marvel/Disney

Chadwick “T’Challa” Boseman Teases Killmonger’s Return in ‘Black Panther’ Sequel was originally published on hiphopwired.com

