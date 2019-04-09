Couple Missing Nearly 2 Weeks After Disappearing During Dominican Republic Vacation

According to several reports, a couple has been missing for almost two weeks after disappearing during a vacation in the Dominican Republic.

Orlando Moore’s sister says he and his girlfriend, Portia Ravenelle, flew out of Newark Liberty International Airport about midnight on March 23, Turner said. The two left a car at the airport.supposed to return from a trip to the Dominican Republic on March 27. But she has not heard from him since he left New York, Lashay Turner told local news.

The pair posted pictures of their trip to social media, sharing their smiles and adventures, but then their family says communication stopped.

Turner reportedly filed a police report with Mount Vernon Police on March 29.

“At present time we are working directly with the Attorney’s Office ‘Procuradoria General de la Republica Dominica’ on the matter at hand,” the embassy of the Dominican Republic said in a statement to WPIX.

“As such, it is part of an ongoing investigation and we are not at liberty to comment nor speculate.”

U.S. officials are also involved in some capacity, but the State Department was limited in what it could release, only sharing that it is aware of the missing persons case.

The family has reportedly said the couple never made it to their flight and their phones appear to have been shut off.

