Could it be possible that your date double booked you?! If he intent on going to a specific place or doesn’t want you to post on social media…he may be hiding something. Or if he only takes you out during happy hour it could be because he has dinner plans with someone else. Listen to the audio above for the full list.

DL's Top 10 Signs Your Date Double Booked You

Jamai Harris Posted April 10, 2019

