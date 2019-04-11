CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Barack Obama Salutes Dwyane Wade For His Final Home Game [Video]

When the coolest politician in the world show you love you know you made it.

Leave a comment
dwyane wade x budweiser

Source: Budweiser / Budweiser

Dwyane Wade has played his final game at the American Airlines Arena and was given a proper send off. Barack Obama put ample respect on the the star shooting guard’s name.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop the former POTUS was of many to commend Wade on his 16 years in the NBA. The savvy politician sent his respect and regards via a pre-taped video that was played in front of the sold out crowd on Tuesday, April 9 when the Heat played the Philadelphia 76ers. As expected, Barack’s message was delivered with love, admiration and his signature approach to humor.

“D-Wade! Congratulations on a great run. Now, I know what you’re going through, because saying goodbye to a career that you love is never easy. I’ve been there. In my case though, I didn’t really have a choice. My knees were shot so I had to give up basketball forever” he joked.

See Also: Budweiser Drops Tear Jerking Tribute To Dwyane Wade, Twitter In Glorious Shambles

Barack also highlighted Dwayne’s indelible integrity during the second portion of the tribute. “You, on the other hand, look like you’re still hooping out there, and I imagine it’s a little tougher when you just completed one of the greatest careers in NBA history. For 16 years you’ve given us high-wire dunks, big shots in big moments, more blocks than any guard in history, you were willing to sacrifice your body in the lane and sometimes sacrifice your ego in pursuit of a title. Whenever you got knocked down you always showed us how to get back up. You showed some Chicago spirit in you, and you did us proud” he added.

The night prior a formal party was hosted in his honor with several a-list of celebrities in the house. In true Miami fashion the likes of Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Chris Bosh, Fat Joe, Erik Spoelstra and Pat Riley partied in all white. You can view Barack’s touching video message below.

Photo: Ulrich Stamm/Future Image/WENN.com

Proud Parents! Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Support 11-Year-Old Son At Miami Pride Parade
20 photos

Barack Obama Salutes Dwyane Wade For His Final Home Game [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Barack Obama , Dwayne Wade , Dwyane Wade

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
What Are Consent Condoms And Are They Helpful?

Details below, ladies and gents.
04.11.19
Fantastic Voyage 2019 Recap Day 3: It’s Mardi…

If you’ve been on the Fantastic Voyage before then you know – you better bring some suitcases. No, not one…
04.10.19
All The Ways The Piney Woods School Is…

With the combination of generous financial support it both receives and supplies, Piney Woods can continue thriving and educating Black…
04.10.19
Karma, Is That You? Rhino Poacher “Devoured” By…

More details inside.
04.10.19
High School Seniors Not Allowed To Walk At…

https://youtu.be/cXWTtngROyk A group of seniors in New Orleans will not walk across the stage at graduation because of a water…
04.10.19
Officer Tells Black Middle Schoolers That When They…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9X5lCUKNNfI According to NBC News, the Richmond Police Department launched an internal investigation after 13-year-old Cameron Hillard, a student at Albert…
04.09.19
Streaming Wars: Apple Music Officially Has More Paid…

Last year it was reported that Spotify’s reign at the top in the streaming wars came to an end when…
04.09.19
Woman Sentenced For Hiding Stolen Gun After Nephew,…

A Tennessee woman will spend 12 years in prison after leaving a stolen gun in a Georgia hotel room and…
04.05.19
Teens, Ages 14 And 16, Killed In Fiery…

A 14-year-old and 16-year old were killed last month when the car they were in crashed into a New Orleans…
04.05.19
Man Charged After Choking Cashier For Smashing His…

For one Giant Food Store customer those chips are now causing him to get charged for a simple assault.
04.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close