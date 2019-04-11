Fox Sports’ opinionated sport analyst Chris Broussard stepped into Studio One to speak on a host of the biggest hot button issues in sports including if college athletes should be paid, if the NBA & NFL should draft 18-year-olds and if Lebron James is still the best basketball player in the world.

Chris Broussard: “Lebron James Isn’t The Best Basketball Player In The World” was originally published on hotspotatl.com