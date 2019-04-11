Slay! Michelle Obama Gave Us Life In This Baby Pink Suit

We’ve always known that Former First LadyMichelle Obama has an impeccable sense of style, but baybeeeee, since she left the White House, it feels as if her fashion game has elevated even higher!

Case in point: Take a look at this $2000 petal pink pants suit bedazzled with crystal appliques she rocked on Tuesday at the first leg of her European “Becoming” book tour in Copenhagen, Denmark.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Mrs. Obama wore a local designer, “which also just happens to be one of the coolest up-and-coming brands, Stine Goya.”

On Wednesday, she kept the suit trend going as she wore a custom Acne Studios pale mint suit during her conversation at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, Entertainment Tonight noted.

On Instagram, our #ForeverFLOTUS wrote, “I’m so thrilled to be in Europe this week! We kicked off our trip in Copenhagen, tonight we’re in Stockholm, and we’ll also make our way to Oslo, London, Paris, and Amsterdam. I’m so excited to visit these beautiful cities and can’t wait to hear the inspiring stories from so many new faces. And I want to keep hearing from all of you! What questions do you have? Share in the comments below. #IAmBecoming.”

As we previously reported, not only was Obama’s memoir Becoming the best-selling book of 2018 in the U.S, but it’s very close to becoming the most successful memoir of all-time. It’s being reported that she’s sold nearly 10 million copies around the world since its November debut.

“We believe this could be the most successful memoir in history,” Thomas Rabe, head of one of Penguin Random House’s parent companies, said Tuesday according to the Wall Street Journal.

Penguin’s chief executive, Markus Dohle co-signed on Rabe’s sentiments.

“I’m not aware, in my personal experience with Penguin Random House, that we ever sold 10 million units of a memoir,” he said.

The Hill reported that a Penguin Random House spokeswoman confirmed the numbers, saying on Tuesday that, in the United States and Canada alone, “Becoming” has “sold more than 6.2 million units across print, digital, and audio formats since its publication.”

Apparently, book sales aren’t routinely tracked in other countries outside of North America.

We love to see our First Lady living her best life.

Slay! Michelle Obama Gave Us Life In This Baby Pink Suit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com