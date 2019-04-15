Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Wizards Players Arrested After D.C. Brawl

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Over the weekend in Washington, two professional athletes apparently tried serving one another the fade with both of them getting nabbed by the long arm of the law. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills and Washington Wizards forward Devin Robinson were both arrested outside the Opera nightclub early Saturday morning, but details are scant beyond that.

TMZ Sports reports:

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills and Washington Wizards forward Devin Robinson were both arrested early Saturday morning outside of the Opera Ultra Lounge in D.C. and cited for disorderly affray, which is cop talk to fighting in public.

It’s unclear if either of the men were sent to jail, but Devin was reportedly taken to a hospital afterward.

According to a police report, obtained by the AP, Jalen and Devin were involved in a verbal altercation which escalated into a physical altercation on the sidewalk adjacent to Opera. No official word on what exactly led up to the alleged fight, but reports have come out suggesting Devin was pissed Jalen was in town … but didn’t play for a D.C. team.

Both players will probably feel the fallout of their alleged actions — especially Devin, who’s already out of a job next season.

Partying in D.C. ain’t what it used to be it seems.

Photo: Getty

