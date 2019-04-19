CLOSE
Charm City
Baltimore Remembers the Life of Freddie Gray with Weekend Events

Protest and Rally in Baltimore

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Four years ago today (April 19), Freddie Gray Jr. died from injuries sustained while in police custody. His death sparked widespread protests in Baltimore and helped fuel a national conversation about race and police brutality. Gray was arrested on April 12, died on April 19, and the Baltimore unrest began on April 27.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Baltimore is remembering Gray’s passing with a few events this weekend. See below:

  • Baltimore-based artist Kondwani Fidel and others will host a community-wide vigil and discussion on April 14 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the historic Lloyd Street Synagogue. (15 Lloyd St., Baltimore)
  • ArtsCentric will hold four performances from April 18 to April 20 of “Snapshots,” an original dance production that tells the story of a young man named Damon who dies after an encounter with law enforcement officers. Tickets are $30. (45 West Preston St., Midtown) More Information: ArtsCentric.com
  • Union Baptist Church in Baltimore will present a free evening of music, art and discussion featuring performances from the Peabody String Sinfonia starting at 7 p.m. on April 19. (1201 Union Ave., Upton) More Information: Rise Bmore
  • Tubman House’s 4th Annual Freddie Gray Commemoration: Baltimore’s Tubman House, a neighborhood organization founded in 2016 in the Sandtown-Winchester community, will hold a public commemoration on April 20 featuring food, music, an Easter egg hunt, a meditation session and free haircuts from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Mount and Presbury intersection.)
  • Freddie Gray-inspired murals: Several artists have paid tribute to Gray with murals, street art and graffiti. Support the artists with a walking tour of the art works, starting with the one of Gray on Mount Street.
  • Watch ‘Baltimore Rising’: A 2017 documentary directed by “The Wire” star Sonja Sohn profiles the city in the aftermath of Gray’s death and the ensuing protests. You can watch “Baltimore Rising” on HBO, YouTube and Amazon Prime, or for free on the website Kanopy if you are a member of a public library.

Source: Baltimore Sun 

Remembering Freddie Gray: Peace Rallies One Year After Baltimore Riots
Baltimore Remembers the Life of Freddie Gray with Weekend Events

