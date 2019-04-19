CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Dee Barnes Asked About Dr. Dre Sexually Abusing Her, Dodges Question

The veteran music journalist and TV host has publicly stated the producer and mogul violently beat her.

Leave a comment
'Hip-Hop: A Cultural Odyssey' Luxury Book Launch And Exhibit Premiere

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Dee Barnes has never shied away from speaking about the physical abuse she suffered at the hands of Dr. Dre, but she decided to be mum when asked to elaborate on another violent incident. The veteran journalist was a guest on The Wendy Williams Show with the host asking if the producer and mogul ever sexually assaulted, with Barnes electing to dodge the question.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Page Six reports:

While recalling the now-infamous 1991 fight between her and Dre at a Def Jam Records party, Barnes described Dre following her into a bathroom while physically assaulting her. Williams then asked if Dre also sexually assaulted her.

Taking a long pause, a teary-eyed Barnes responded, “I’m not comfortable talking about everything right now.”

“Your silence is speaking volumes,” a shocked Williams responded. “Dammit, man.”

Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, was charged with assault and battery after Barnes pressed charges. He pleaded no contest.

He was fined $2,500 and sentenced to two years probation and community service. She also filed a $22 million lawsuit against Dre, which was settled out of court in 1993.

Barnes recently revealed she became homeless after freelance gigs began to fizzle, and she’s since launched a GoFundMe to secure housing for her and her daughters.

Photo: Getty

Yikes: Twitter Drags Dr. Dre After Premiere Of Lifetime’s Michel’le Biopic ‘Surviving Compton’
17 photos

Dee Barnes Asked About Dr. Dre Sexually Abusing Her, Dodges Question was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Dee Barnes , dr. dre , Wendy Williams show

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Prosecutors Say South Carolina 5th Grader Died Of…

14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone told reporters on Friday that Raniya Wright died from a congenital medical condition called Arteriovenous Malformation.
04.20.19
Police Tell Philadelphia Barber To Stop Providing Free…

After making headlines for providing free haircuts for the homeless in Philadelphia, barber Brennon Jones wants to know why his…
04.18.19
Principal Died After Donating Bone Marrow To Help…

Flags were flown at half-staff Monday in Westfield, N.J., to honor a principal who fell into a month-long coma and…
04.18.19
Donations For Louisiana’s Burned Black Churches Up After…

A crowdfunding campaign for three African American churches in Louisiana recently burned in a hate crime was climbing Tuesday (April 16)…
04.17.19
Two Miami Sisters Killed In Drive-By Shooting, Police…

Joanna and Stephanie Telusme, 23 and 27, were standing outside early Sunday morning when a a shooter opened fire on them.
04.17.19
Ex-NFL Player Accused Of Killing Child Forced Her…

 News 3 in Las Vegas has learned new disturbing details in the murder of a five-year-old girl. La’Rayah Davis reportedly…
04.17.19
Man Accused Of Throwing 5-Year-Old Off Mall Of…

Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda, 24, is facing attempted homicide charges.
04.17.19
Body Cam Footage Shows CMPD Officer Shooting, Killing…

In a video released Monday, Danquirs Franklin appeared to be placing a gun on the ground at the time a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police…
04.16.19
Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Wizards Players Arrested After D.C.…

Over the weekend in Washington, two professional athletes apparently tried serving one another the fade with both of them getting…
04.16.19
TOPSHOT-FRANCE-FIRE-NOTRE-DAME
UPDATE: Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris Saved from…

UPDATE 4/15/19 5:30 PM EST: Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral has been saved from “total destruction,” according to CNBC. As of…
04.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close