Johns Hopkins Hospital Recognized As One of America’s Best

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Johns Hopkins Hospital is once again being recognized among the best hospitals in the country.

U.S. News & World Report named the Baltimore hospital to its 2026–27 Best Hospitals Honor Roll, placing Johns Hopkins among just 20 hospitals nationwide to receive the distinction. Johns Hopkins also ranked No. 1 in Maryland and the Baltimore metropolitan area, with 11 specialties placing in the top 10 nationally.

The hospital earned the No. 1 spot in rheumatology for the 22nd consecutive year and also ranked No. 1 in obstetrics and gynecology.

Other Johns Hopkins Medicine hospitals also received recognition, including Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, Suburban Hospital, Sibley Memorial Hospital and Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center.

1. Brigham and Women’s Hospital