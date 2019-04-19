Prosecutors Say South Carolina 5th Grader Died Of Natural Causes, Not From Fight

Nearly three weeks after Raniya Wright was knocked unconscious after a fight and died, a South Carolina prosecutor claims the 10-year-old’s death was due to “natural causes.”

According to the Greenville News, 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone told reporters at a news conference on Friday morning that there’s no evidence the fight contributed to the fifth-grader’s death.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“There was no evidence of trauma on or inside her body…that would indicate that any fight (of) any magnitude contributed to her death,” Stone said.

Instead, they believe Wright died from a congenital medical condition called Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), a condition where the arteries and veins tangle up and hamper the delivery of oxygen to the brain or spinal cord.

“These hemorrhages can take place just about any time,” Stone stressed. “The fight did not have anything to do with the passing of Raniya. It did not have anything to do with the rupture.”

CNN noted that Stone said Raniya had visited a doctor at least six times relating to headaches since February 2017, including 13 days before the fight.

See Also: Jazzy Report: South Carolina Will Require High Schools To Teach A Personal Finance Class

“The headaches are a manifestation” of “this type of condition,” he said, adding, “It was a matter of time.”

As we previously reported, for weeks the community has been up in arms as the Waterboro authorities refused to divulge much about their investigation other than confirming the basics.

However at the press conference, Sheriff R. A. Strickland gave a little more detail about the assault. He told the crowd that Raniya was involved in a five to 10 second altercation in her classroom on Monday, March 25. He identified that altercation as a “slap fight” and said there was no evidence the altercation was connected to Raniya’s death.

See Also: KKK Assignment Question Gets South Carolina Teacher In Trouble

While the family said they respect the autopsy results, they believe that further investigation is needed. However, Wright’s grandfather, Ernest Wright, believes this is all a cover-up, the Greenville News reported.

“It ain’t about Nya’s health or whatever. The whole time it was about she was in a fight. Now all of the sudden it’s about her health. It’s about her health. Her health doesn’t have anything to do with the incident,” Wright stressed said.

He added, “Stop trying to mix a 10-year-old girl up with her health. We got a problem in the school system.”

Earlier this month Wright’s mother told Good Morning America that her child had been bullied and the school refused to step in.

See Also: You Won’t Believe Why This South Carolina Mom Was Arrested On Mother’s Day

“She would just always come home saying this one girl was picking on her,” Ashley Wright told GMA on April 8.

Apparently, the complaints had been ongoing since the fourth grade.

“I’m very upset with the school system, starting out, only because of the fact that I’ve been complaining about the person that she fought numerous times to them,” Wright said.

“That’s what really breaks me down and makes me question to myself why nothing was never done up until now with this happening. I’m thinking they got it handled, and they failed me.”

Prosecutors Say South Carolina 5th Grader Died Of Natural Causes, Not From Fight was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Kellee Terrell Posted 22 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: