Salt-N-Pepa Discuss ‘Ladies Night’ Reality Show, How They’ve Maintained Longevity [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

| 04.22.19
Hiphop legends Salt-N-Pepa continue to break barriers. Not only have they snagged a Las Vegas residency and have a biographical series coming to Lifetime, but they’re also starring in a new reality show coming to BET called Ladies Night with SWV chronicling their “Ladies Night” tour.  

With over 30 years in the game, the “Push It” rappers have learned a lot. We caught up with the ladies during an exclusive sit-down in New York City where they shared some of their biggest lessons along the way, what their backstage rituals are, whether or not groupies still exist in their world and what it’s like having cameras follow their life’s private moments.

Ladies Night premieres Tuesday, April 30 at 10/9c on BET. Press play to hear the rap duo share their story up top!

