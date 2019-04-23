CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

St. Louis Teacher Hired Hitman To Kill Student He’s Accused Of Molesting

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

A St. Louis teacher has been accused of molesting a student in his classroom and then hiring a hitman to kill the boy and his family, KSDK reports.

Deonte Taylor, 36, and his accomplice and boyfriend Michael Johnson, 66, both pleaded not guilty to a multitude of charges during their court appearance on Wednesday.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

KSDK reports that in 2015 while Taylor, who is HIV positive, was working at an elementary school, he molested a 7-year-old student.

Charges were filed in 2018 when Taylor’s DNA matched samples found on the former student.

Months later while he was awaiting trial from behind bars, police say Taylor and Johnson attempted to hire a hitman to kill the boy, who is now 10-years-old, and his family.

Taylor faces felony sodomy charges. Both he and Johnson reportedly face conspiracy to commit murder and witness tampering charges.

St. Louis Teacher Hired Hitman To Kill Student He’s Accused Of Molesting was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Rape , St. Louis

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
St. Louis Teacher Hired Hitman To Kill Student…

A St. Louis teacher has been accused of molesting a student in his classroom and then hiring a hitman to…
04.23.19
Elizabeth Warren Details Proposal To Eliminate Student Debt

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s got news that will be music to every student in debt’s ears: A proposal to get rid…
04.22.19
Hennessy And The Thurgood Marshall College Fund Team…

According to Black Enterprise, The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and Hennessy have partnered to announce a $10 million HBCU scholarship…
04.22.19
Single Black Mother Says Her Kids Were Kicked…

Summer Grant says that a pastor at Chapel Hill Christian School in Akron, Ohio, expelled her children because they have…
04.22.19
Sri Lanka Attacks: Death Toll Rises After Bombings…

More details have been released about the Easter Sunday terror attacks in Sri Lanka after a wave of bombings struck hotels…
04.22.19
Michael Avenatti Accused Of Stealing Hassan Whiteside’s Settlement…

Michael Avenatti has been dogged with accusations of doing some shady business of late, including trying to put the squeeze…
04.22.19
Jussie Smollett’s Older Brother Breaks His Silence In…

JoJo Smollett slams the Chicago Police Department and the Osundairo brothers.
04.22.19
Prosecutors Say South Carolina 5th Grader Died Of…

14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone told reporters on Friday that Raniya Wright died from a congenital medical condition called Arteriovenous Malformation.
04.20.19
Police Tell Philadelphia Barber To Stop Providing Free…

After making headlines for providing free haircuts for the homeless in Philadelphia, barber Brennon Jones wants to know why his…
04.18.19
Principal Died After Donating Bone Marrow To Help…

Flags were flown at half-staff Monday in Westfield, N.J., to honor a principal who fell into a month-long coma and…
04.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close