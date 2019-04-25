Baltimore City Awarded State Grant for School Security

The state is investing in Baltimore city’s future.

About $1 million a year over the next four years will come from the state and will be spent, for the most part, on building security.

The money comes up almost three months after an intruder shot a staff member inside Frederick Douglass High School.

The money will be used to enhance security at dozens of city schools starting as early as the fall.

