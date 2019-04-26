CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

R. Kelly Loses Underage Sex Civil Lawsuit Judgment After Skipping Court

The woman who brought the civil case against the R&B singer claims she was 16 when Kelly engaged in sexual activity with her repeatedly.

Leave a comment
R. Kelly Back In Court For Aggravated Sexual Abuse Charges

Source: Nuccio DiNuzzo / Getty

R. Kelly lost a judgment in a civil lawsuit case after failing to appear in court in Chicago this week. The woman who brought the lawsuit claims that the troubled R&B singer engaged in sexual activity with her when she was 16 years of age.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

The Guardian reports:

The woman, who accused Kelly of repeatedly having sex with her when she was 16, filed the case in Chicago in February, a day before Kelly was arrested on 10 charges of sexual abuse.

She is one of four accusers – three of whom were under age at the time of the alleged crimes – at the center of the criminal case against Kelly, according to her lawyer, Jeffrey Deutschman. She is identified as “HW” in criminal court filings.

A Chicago judge on Tuesday entered a default ruling against Kelly, according to court records, after he did not respond to the lawsuit and missed the hearing.

The judge, Moira Johnson, will hear from the woman at a hearing next month before determining how much Kelly should pay in damages.

Kelly’s criminal defense attorney, Steve Greenberg, said he was not involved in the civil litigation and declined to comment.

According to the report, Kelly and the unnamed woman engaged in sex for over the course of a year.

R. Kelly Loses Underage Sex Civil Lawsuit Judgment After Skipping Court was originally published on hiphopwired.com

r. kelly

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mom Threatens To Blow Up Church While Holding…

This incident happened around 12 p.m. on Easter Sunday.
04.26.19
Administrator Drew On Boy’s Head For Violating Dress…

An administrator at a Texas Junior High in is reportedly facing disciplinary action after drawing on a student’s head with…
04.26.19
Man Arrested After Trying To Hit Interracial Couple…

A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with a hate crime after he attempted to hit an interracial couple…
04.26.19
Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race

It’s official, Joe Biden is running for President in 2020.
04.25.19
Father Of 7-Year-Old Killed By Stray Bullet Begs…

The family of  7-year-old Mariasia Thomas, who was hit and killed by a stray bullet, held a vigil to honor…
04.24.19
Surveillance Footage Shows Moment 2 Cops Open Fire…

Add singing in your car while Black to the growing list of things that Black people can’t do without being…
04.25.19
UPDATE: 13-Year-Old Girl Dies After Fight Outside Middle…

A 13-year-old girl is on life support two days after a fight on campus at Attucks Middle School. Kashala Francis‘…
04.24.19
Mother, Boyfriend Charged With Murder In 3-Month-Old’s Death

When first responders arrived at the Georgia home of Tanya Atkinson and Jason Andrew Gromer a little over a year…
04.24.19
Amazon Coming For Spotify’s Spot, Quietly Rolled Out…

Amazon is looking to expand on the success it saw through advertising bringing which brought in more than $10 billion…
04.24.19
Connecticut Police Open Fire On Unarmed Black Couple…

Protests erupted throughout several Connecticut neighborhoods Friday after police shot at an unarmed Black couple as they sat in their…
04.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close