Kyair Butts Announced Baltimore City Teacher Of The Year

Waverly Elementary/Middle School Language Arts Teacher Kyair Butts was named the Baltimore City Teacher of the Year. Having only taught at Waverly for one year, but affectionally known as “Mr. K”, he is also known for his passion for language arts achievement and equity in the classroom. And his students love him! He was surprised by his students, faculty and city school CEO Sonja Santelises.

Choking back tears, he says, “teaching is my purpose, and when you step into that, you’re really powerful.”

Mr. K previously taught at Calverton Elementary/Middle School. Additionally, he also works with Urban Teachers to educate his peers on racial justice issues that affect the classroom and teaching workforce.

Next stop? A chance to become the Maryland State Teacher of the Year!

We celebrate you Mr. K!

Maurette Brown Clark Posted 4 hours ago

