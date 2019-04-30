CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

The Blueprint: Jay-Z Wore A $2.5 Million Watch To B-Sides Show [Photos]

Tuck your rhinestone Apple watches away.

Leave a comment
SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2

Source: Brian Ach / Getty

JAY-Z continues to show that his wealth is in another stratosphere. The Roc Nation maestro recently sported a timepiece valued at a small private island.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

As reported by Complex, Hov put on for the culture in a major way at his recent B-Sides show at Webster Hall. The second installment of this specially curated set found Jigga performing some of his greatest album cuts and hood classics. As with most of his high profile concerts there were surprises in the works. Not only did Nas join him for “Success” but he also brought out Jim Jones and Cam’ron for a very rare performance of “Welcome to New York City”.

Aside from spitting a freestyle dedicated to the late great Nipsey Hussle, there was also another of point of difference to the live show. On his left wrist was a one of one Richard Mille watch that costs $2.5 million dollars. He referenced it during a separate acapella saying “I should get a [sic] for words that unify / Black and brown youth to shoot through the sky / Blueprint on my wrist cost 2.5/Only thing that flips the script between you and I.”

The timepiece in question was a custom build crafted by his personal jeweler Alex Todd. His blue Richard Mille 56 features a sapphire case that took over 3,000 hours to create. Aptly titled “The Blueprint” the wristwatch is the most expensive Richard Mille to be ever created.

Carter has long been a fan of the brand with his earliest mentions of RM’s dating back to the Watch The Throne era (“Gotta Have It”). Watch flexing just got much more difficult.

Photo: Getty

Tamera Mowry-Housley Recalls Flirty Moment With Jay-Z, BeyHive Swarms
10 photos

The Blueprint: Jay-Z Wore A $2.5 Million Watch To B-Sides Show [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Jay Z

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mom Threatens To Blow Up Church While Holding…

This incident happened around 12 p.m. on Easter Sunday.
04.26.19
Administrator Drew On Boy’s Head For Violating Dress…

An administrator at a Texas Junior High in is reportedly facing disciplinary action after drawing on a student’s head with…
04.26.19
Man Arrested After Trying To Hit Interracial Couple…

A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with a hate crime after he attempted to hit an interracial couple…
04.26.19
Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race

It’s official, Joe Biden is running for President in 2020.
04.25.19
Father Of 7-Year-Old Killed By Stray Bullet Begs…

The family of  7-year-old Mariasia Thomas, who was hit and killed by a stray bullet, held a vigil to honor…
04.24.19
Surveillance Footage Shows Moment 2 Cops Open Fire…

Add singing in your car while Black to the growing list of things that Black people can’t do without being…
04.25.19
UPDATE: 13-Year-Old Girl Dies After Fight Outside Middle…

A 13-year-old girl is on life support two days after a fight on campus at Attucks Middle School. Kashala Francis‘…
04.24.19
Mother, Boyfriend Charged With Murder In 3-Month-Old’s Death

When first responders arrived at the Georgia home of Tanya Atkinson and Jason Andrew Gromer a little over a year…
04.24.19
Amazon Coming For Spotify’s Spot, Quietly Rolled Out…

Amazon is looking to expand on the success it saw through advertising bringing which brought in more than $10 billion…
04.24.19
Connecticut Police Open Fire On Unarmed Black Couple…

Protests erupted throughout several Connecticut neighborhoods Friday after police shot at an unarmed Black couple as they sat in their…
04.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close