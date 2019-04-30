CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Rodney King’s Daughter Launches Fund To Help Black Fathers On 27th Anniversary Of L.A. Riots

Leave a comment
Rodney King Signs Copies Of His New Memoir

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

Via Bossip:

Rodney King’s daughter Lora is honoring her late father’s legacy on the 27th anniversary of the historic L.A. Riots.

She is set to pay tribute to King’s life and legacy through the “I am a King” scholarship, which she launched on Monday. The goal for this scholarship is to celebrate Black fathers by removing financial barriers that prohibit entertainment outings, which were cleared for her father when the city awarded him $3.8 million in damages for abuse he suffered at the hands of police.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Lora’s goal is to provide financial support for Black fathers in an effort to help them play a more active role in their children’s lives, according to reports from NBC Washington. The scholarship will cover the costs for dining and entertainment, which includes an all-expenses-paid trip to Disneyland.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

These funds range in value and are going to be issued periodically via The Rodney King Foundation. King plans reach out to the public to solicit donations, as several private donors have already backed the fund with more than $10,000 in donations, according to a press release.

SEE ALSO: Soledad O’Brien Mourns The Loss Of Her Mother Just 40 Days After Her Father’s Death

Black American fathers can go to RodneyKing.org and apply for the scholarship.

ione_facebook_like_box url_segment=Magic95.9]

Rodney King’s Daughter Launches Fund To Help Black Fathers On 27th Anniversary Of L.A. Riots was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Rodney King

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Man Pointed Gun At Drivers While Rushing To…

A Georgia man was driving quickly to meet his wife, who was in labor. But according to reports, he took…
05.01.19
Mom Threatens To Blow Up Church While Holding…

This incident happened around 12 p.m. on Easter Sunday.
04.26.19
Administrator Drew On Boy’s Head For Violating Dress…

An administrator at a Texas Junior High in is reportedly facing disciplinary action after drawing on a student’s head with…
04.26.19
Man Arrested After Trying To Hit Interracial Couple…

A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with a hate crime after he attempted to hit an interracial couple…
04.26.19
Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race

It’s official, Joe Biden is running for President in 2020.
04.25.19
Father Of 7-Year-Old Killed By Stray Bullet Begs…

The family of  7-year-old Mariasia Thomas, who was hit and killed by a stray bullet, held a vigil to honor…
04.24.19
Surveillance Footage Shows Moment 2 Cops Open Fire…

Add singing in your car while Black to the growing list of things that Black people can’t do without being…
04.25.19
UPDATE: 13-Year-Old Girl Dies After Fight Outside Middle…

A 13-year-old girl is on life support two days after a fight on campus at Attucks Middle School. Kashala Francis‘…
04.24.19
Mother, Boyfriend Charged With Murder In 3-Month-Old’s Death

When first responders arrived at the Georgia home of Tanya Atkinson and Jason Andrew Gromer a little over a year…
04.24.19
Amazon Coming For Spotify’s Spot, Quietly Rolled Out…

Amazon is looking to expand on the success it saw through advertising bringing which brought in more than $10 billion…
04.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close