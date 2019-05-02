CLOSE
Mayor Catherine Pugh Resigning From Serving Baltimore City Amid Scandal

UPDATE 5/2/19 3:30 PM EST:

Mayor Catherine Pugh resigned as mayor Baltimore City Thursday. Her lawyer made that announcement.

That means Jack C. Young now becomes Mayor. Young is in Detroit right now.

UPDATE 5/2/19 9:00 AM EST:

According to the AFRO newspaper, Mayor Catherine Pugh said she will resign as mayor of Baltimore Thursday.

This revelation was made during a one-on-on between the mayor and AFRO Publisher and CEO Frances “Toni” Draper Wednesday.

She was at the mayor’s home responding to an invitation to a pop-up prayer vigil hosted by a few of Baltimore’s praying “sistas.”

ORIGINAL:

Mayor Catherine Pugh’s lawyer will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon regarding Pugh’s future.

The attorney for embattled Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh promised a major announcement on her future Thursday.

“At that time, I will be in a position to tell you what her intentions are,” Steve Silverman told reporters gathered outside Pugh’s Ashburton home.

He said he would hold a press conference at his office in downtown Baltimore but declined to say whether the mayor would be resigning or whether she would even be present.

Steve Silverman went inside Pugh’s home in west Baltimore Wednesday, then came out and told reporters: “I just met with the mayor. I intend to schedule a press conference tomorrow afternoon, and at that time I will be in a position to tell you what her intentions are moving forward.”

Source:FoxBaltimore

Mayor Catherine Pugh Resigning From Serving Baltimore City Amid Scandal was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Mayor Catherine Pugh

