Your Favs Are Returning to Real Housewives of Potomac This Sunday with New Taglines

"Real Housewives Of Potomac" Premiere Party

As one Real Housewives franchise comes to a close for now, we’re heading from the dirty south up north to the cherry blossom shores of Maryland.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

That’s right, the Real Housewives of the Potomac are back for season four and they’re armed with not only new storylines, but taglines as well.

Here’s the full list:

“I’m the baddest thing walking and the smartest one talking” — Gizelle Bryant

“You can try to tear me down, but the Grand Dame never crumbles” — Karen Huger

“I’ve traded in my umbrella. It’s all gold at the end of this rainbow” — Monique Samuels

“The shorter my hair, the shorter my patience” — Robyn Dixon

Karma is a bitch, but luckily, I’m on her good side” — Ashley Darby

“Now that I’m marrying my prince, this sleeping beauty is woke!” — Candiace Dillard

According to People Magazine, each tagline is a clue to each cast member’s storyline. You can tune in to watch it all unfold starting this Sunday May 5 (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo. Starting May 19, the series moves to its permanent timeslot at 8 p.m. ET.

