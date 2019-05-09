CLOSE
The D.L. Hughley Show
HomeThe D.L. Hughley Show

Uplifting News: One 12-Year-Old’s Mission To Improve His Community [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

The uplifting news this week is about Monte Scott, a 12-year-old Muskegon Heights resident, who decided to take matters into his own hands by filling potholes in his neighborhood. This act of kindness for his neighbors quickly went viral on social media!

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

He uses dirt from his own back yard, shovels it into a large trash can, and rolls it to the road.  So far He has fixed over 15 potholes and plans to continue.

Scott was recently honored by the Muskegon Heights City Council for his efforts.

During the Council meeting, Muskegon Heights Mayor Kimberley Sims presented Monte with a plaque from herself and the Council members, as well as a series of paintings from Carl Carter, a nationally renowned artist.

Monte you are a perfect example of what “self-starter” truly means!

Uplifting News: One 12-Year-Old’s Mission To Improve His Community [VIDEO] was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Michigan

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Uplifting News: One 12-Year-Old’s Mission To Improve His…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KO2228g938A The uplifting news this week is about Monte Scott, a 12-year-old Muskegon Heights resident, who decided to take matters…
05.09.19
Dad Charged With Murder After Killing Baby Over…

A Kentucky man has been charged with murder for fatally punching his 1-month-old son in the head after becoming angry over losing a video…
05.08.19
Dad Being Questioned In Death Of 3-Year-Old Chained…

Her death has now been ruled a homicide.
05.07.19
Inmate Found Dead In Jail Cell After Complaining…

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating after an inmate at the Fulton County Jail was found dead in his…
05.07.19
Man Shoots At Teens While At Community Pool

On April 23 police in Florida arrested 66-year-old Richard Marcelle, a Board member of The Village community HOA, after he…
05.07.19
Father Shoots Man 6 Times, Kills Him Rather…

A man in Georgia faces life in prison without parole plus 15 additional years for shooting a man six times…
05.06.19
Black Student Robbed Of Salutatorian Because District Wanted…

According to a federal lawsuit, recent high school graduate Olecia James claims she was denied her rightful place as salutatorian…
05.03.19
Man Kills His Girlfriend’s Other Lover

A New Orleans man is accused of shooting and killing another man who a witness said vandalized his car. But…
05.03.19
Philando Castile’s Mom Donates $8,000 To Settle Lunch…

It’s been three years since Philando Castile was shot and killed by a police officer. Now his mother, Valerie Castile,…
05.02.19
NFL Player & Poet Ryan K. Russell Is…

Growing up, Black boys are often told that they should aspire to be strong men. Along with that expectation comes…
05.02.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close