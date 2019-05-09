Geto Boys Announce Final Tour Amid Bushwick Bill’s Cancer Diagnosis

Earlier this month, fans of the Geto Boys were stunned by the announcement that group member Bushwick Bill was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. As a result, the veteran Texas group will hit the round one last time with select stops across the nation.

Billed “The Beginning of a Long Goodbye,” the tour makes its first of four stops on May 24 in Pontiac, Mich. and will close out on May 30 in New York.

A farewell tour was in the works in 2018 with members Scarface and Willie D enacting plans to get the gang together for a proper tour for the fans. However, Bushwick Bill’s stage 4 diagnosis has altered plans somewhat thus the short run of dates for the tour.

A statement from Brad “Scarface” Jordan:

“I look forward to joining the guys again for this final farewell to The Geto Boys. We had a lot of memories, good and bad, and a lot of great music. Man it’s gonna be a tear jerker walking away from this- a time in my life that threw learning curves and growing pains at the same time. Thanks to all the Geto Boys and Girls around the world that helped to protect this brand.

Bill and Will, I love you guys. God bless you both in your future travels whatever they may be. So long fellas…”

A portion of proceeds for the tour will go towards pancreatic cancer research.

See the tour dates below.

“The Beginning of a Long Goodbye” Show Dates:

May 24 The Crofoot- Pontiac, MI

May 25 Agora Theatre- Cleveland, OH

May 29 Howard Theatre- Washington, DC

May 30 Sony Hall- New York, NY

