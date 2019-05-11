Karyn White Surprises The Crowd At The Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience [Video]

| 05.11.19
Singer Karyn White was one of the many surprise performers at the Tom Joyner: “One More Time” Experience celebration at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland on Friday! White sung her Grammy-nominated classic “Superwoman” to a sold-out crowd and thanked Joyner and the fans for their support over the years.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

If you missed it or would like to relive the moment, watch her incredible performance!

 

Congresswoman Maxine Waters Pays Tribute To Tom Joyner At The One More Time Experience

The Sold-Out Crowd Celebrates Tom Joyner: One More Time! #TJMS25
Karyn White Surprises The Crowd At The Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience [Video] was originally published on Mymajicdc.com

