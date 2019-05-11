Karyn White Surprises The Crowd At The Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience [Video]

Singer Karyn White was one of the many surprise performers at the Tom Joyner: “One More Time” Experience celebration at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland on Friday! White sung her Grammy-nominated classic “Superwoman” to a sold-out crowd and thanked Joyner and the fans for their support over the years.

If you missed it or would like to relive the moment, watch her incredible performance!

