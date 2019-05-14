TJMS: If You Missed It
Officer Shoots And Kills Woman Claiming To Be Pregnant

A Baytown, Texas police officer fatally shot a woman as he attempted to arrest her at an apartment complex late Monday, KHOU 11 reports.

Witness video of the shooting was widely circulated on social media overnight. In the video, the woman can be heard shouting “I’m pregnant” multiple times before she is shot.

Lt. Steve Dorris with the Baytown Police Department said an officer was patrolling an apartment complex when he saw the 45-year-old woman, who he reportedly had previous encounters with. The officer said he knew the woman had outstanding warrants, so he approached her to arrest her, according to the police department’s Facebook page.

Witness video appears to show the woman on the ground when about five gunshots ring out. KHOU 11 chose to not show that unedited video at this time because it is very graphic, and it is unclear who originally recorded it.Police said the officer attempted to render aid to the woman, but she died at the scene.

