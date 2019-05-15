CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

‘Wu-Tang: Of Mics And Men Soundtrack’ EP Tied To Showtime Doc Drops Friday

New music from the slums of Shaolin...

Leave a comment
Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men soundtrack

Source: Mass Appeal / Mass Appeal

Mass Appeal’s Wu-Tang Clan documentary Of Mics and Men on Showtime will surely put you in the mood for new music after the heavy does of nostalgia. Right on cue, today (May 15), Mass Appeal Records/36 Chambers announced that the Wu-Tang: Of Mics And Men Soundtrack will drop this Friday.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The soundtrack is an EP at a short and sweet seven tracks, three of which are skits (which are outtakes from the series that didn’t make the final cut). The first single is the brolic “On That Sht Again,” featuring Ghostface Killah and RZA.

“Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men is the definitive docuseries that explores and reveals our careers spanning over 25 years. The accompanying soundtrack is a great dose of some of those Men back on those Mics again,” said RZA via a press statement.

See Also: Watch The Trailer For Showtime’s Wu-Tang Clan Doc ‘Of Mics And Men’

Listen to “On That Sht Again,” and check out the EP’s tracklisting, below. Vinyl and special exclusive bundles will be available for pre-order on shop.massappeal.com while a physical release will be out this summer.

Tracklist:

  1. On That Sht Again – Ghostface Killah, RZA
  2. Seen A Lot of Things – Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, Harley
  3. Project Kids (skit) – Nas
  4. Do The Same as My Brother Do – RZA
  5. Yo, Is You Cheo? (skit) – Cheo Hodari Coker
  6. Of Mics and Men – RZA, Masta Killa, Cappadonna
  7. One Rhyme (skit) – GZA & Masta Killa

    Gods Of Rap At SSE Arena Wembley

    Source: Burak Cingi / Getty

‘Wu-Tang: Of Mics And Men Soundtrack’ EP Tied To Showtime Doc Drops Friday was originally published on hiphopwired.com

wu tang

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Marvin “Krondon” Jones III Wants End To Killing…

Marvin Jones III, also known as Krondon in the Hip-Hop world, has made an impressive turn as Tobias Whale on…
05.16.19
White Texas Cop Tries To Arrest Black Man…

A white Texas police officer accosted an innocent Black man in front of his home after mistaking the man for…
05.16.19
Alleged Drug Dealer Charged With Murder After Man…

Police in Georgia charged a man with felony murder after he allegedly sold heroin that led to the overdose death…
05.15.19
Officer Shoots And Kills Woman Claiming To Be…

A Baytown, Texas police officer fatally shot a woman as he attempted to arrest her at an apartment complex late…
05.14.19
Teen Raped Woman Days After Bonding Out On…

A 17-year-old is accused of raping a jogger in an Atlanta neighborhood, two days after he bonded out of jail…
05.14.19
American Airlines Pilot Arrested On Flight For Triple…

An American Airlines pilot was arrested Saturday at Louisville International Airport after he was charged in the 2015 deaths of…
05.13.19
Minnesota Teacher On Leave After Calling Her Middle…

A middle school teacher in Minnesota has been placed on leave after a video showing her using a racial slur…
05.13.19
BBC Broadcaster Fired After Comparing Royal Baby Archie…

British radio host Danny Baker really tried to lie and say he didn't know equating Black folks to primates was…
05.10.19
Woman Pleads Guilty To Assaulting 94-Year-Old Mother With…

An Atlanta woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to assaulting her 94-year-old mother with a hammer, AJC.com reported. Sandy Elaine Mathis, 56,…
05.10.19
Assistant Principal Says The N-Word To A Black…

A Texas high school assistant principal is disputing claims that he told a student to “turn off that ni**er music,”…
05.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close