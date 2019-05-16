CLOSE
‘Game of Thrones’ Showrunners Tabbed To Make Next ‘Star Wars’ Movie

Benioff and Weiss' Star Wars movie arrives Dec. 16, 2022.

'Game of Thrones' Creators Helming Untilted 'Star Wars' Film

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

We don’t know the name or details about the next trilogy in the Star Wars franchise, but we do know who will be tasked to bring the first film to the big screen. Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will be officially in charge in taking fans of the famed sci-fi franchise back to a galaxy far, far away Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed on Tuesday.

Fresh off the success of the Game of Thrones final season, Benioff and Weiss will be leaving the world of Westeros to outer space ditching city burning dragons and incestuous relationships for Jedi Knights, smugglers, and spaceships. They will be kicking off the new trilogy of yet to be named Star Wars films that follows this year’s Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker which closes the chapter revolving around the family force sensitive people.

Iger made it official while speaking at the MoffettNathanson Media and Communications Summit.

“We’re hard at work already, but we felt three years was the proper amount of time to not only take a breather and reset but to gear up for the next film’s release.”

“We did a deal with David Benioff, and Dan Weiss, who are famous for Game of Thrones and the next movie that we release will be theirs, and we’re not saying anything more about that.”

See Also: Adidas Running Announces Game Of Thrones x Ultraboost Collab [Photos]

Benioff and Weiss’ Star Wars movie arrives Dec. 16, 2022, the subsequent spinoffs hit theaters respectively 2024 and 2026.  Despite fan complaints, Game of Throne‘s final season is bringing in the viewers, you can catch the shows epic conclusion and nitpick about it to the high heavens this Sunday.

[Editor’s Note: These are the same guys set on making the much maligned, Confederate on HBO.—aqua]

Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

