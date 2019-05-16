Marvin “Krondon” Jones III Wants End To Killing Of Albinos In Africa For Magic Powers

Marvin Jones III, also known as Krondon in the Hip-Hop world, has made an impressive turn as Tobias Whale on CW’s hit show, Black Lightning. In a quick Wednesday afternoon chat, Jones stood against the killing of albinos like himself in Africa for their supposed mystic powers derived from their body parts.

TMZ reports:

We got Marvin out Wednesday afternoon at LAX and wanted to get his take on the Amnesty International’s call on Malawians to head to the polls next week and elect leaders who will NOT stand for the continuation of attacks on people with albinism.

The human rights org says the wave of violent attacks are fueled by the false and dangerous myth that body parts of people with albinism contain magical powers and make someone rich.

Marvin — who portrays the supervillain Tobias Whale on the hit CW show — says the crisis hasn’t gotten enough of the world’s attention and wants the U.S. to lead the charge and bring change.

Watch the clip of the chat from TMZ below. And for what it’s worth, KlakKlakKlakKlakKlak!

To learn more about Amnesty International’s campaign, click here.

