CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Marvin “Krondon” Jones III Wants End To Killing Of Albinos In Africa For Magic Powers

The rapper and 'Black Lightning' actor was flagged down in an airport and asked about Amnesty International's campaign in Malawi.

Leave a comment
FilmRise, Citi And The Grove Host Overbrook Entertainment's And Mental Telepathy Pictures' "Sprinter" Premiere

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Marvin Jones III, also known as Krondon in the Hip-Hop world, has made an impressive turn as Tobias Whale on CW’s hit show, Black Lightning. In a quick Wednesday afternoon chat, Jones stood against the killing of albinos like himself in Africa for their supposed mystic powers derived from their body parts.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

TMZ reports:

We got Marvin out Wednesday afternoon at LAX and wanted to get his take on the Amnesty International’s call on Malawians to head to the polls next week and elect leaders who will NOT stand for the continuation of attacks on people with albinism.

The human rights org says the wave of violent attacks are fueled by the false and dangerous myth that body parts of people with albinism contain magical powers and make someone rich.

Marvin — who portrays the supervillain Tobias Whale on the hit CW show — says the crisis hasn’t gotten enough of the world’s attention and wants the U.S. to lead the charge and bring change.

Watch the clip of the chat from TMZ below. And for what it’s worth, KlakKlakKlakKlakKlak!

To learn more about Amnesty International’s campaign, click here.

Photo: Getty

Marvin “Krondon” Jones III Wants End To Killing Of Albinos In Africa For Magic Powers was originally published on hiphopwired.com

albinos , persecution of albinos in Africa

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Marvin “Krondon” Jones III Wants End To Killing…

Marvin Jones III, also known as Krondon in the Hip-Hop world, has made an impressive turn as Tobias Whale on…
05.16.19
White Texas Cop Tries To Arrest Black Man…

A white Texas police officer accosted an innocent Black man in front of his home after mistaking the man for…
05.16.19
Alleged Drug Dealer Charged With Murder After Man…

Police in Georgia charged a man with felony murder after he allegedly sold heroin that led to the overdose death…
05.15.19
Officer Shoots And Kills Woman Claiming To Be…

A Baytown, Texas police officer fatally shot a woman as he attempted to arrest her at an apartment complex late…
05.14.19
Teen Raped Woman Days After Bonding Out On…

A 17-year-old is accused of raping a jogger in an Atlanta neighborhood, two days after he bonded out of jail…
05.14.19
American Airlines Pilot Arrested On Flight For Triple…

An American Airlines pilot was arrested Saturday at Louisville International Airport after he was charged in the 2015 deaths of…
05.13.19
Minnesota Teacher On Leave After Calling Her Middle…

A middle school teacher in Minnesota has been placed on leave after a video showing her using a racial slur…
05.13.19
BBC Broadcaster Fired After Comparing Royal Baby Archie…

British radio host Danny Baker really tried to lie and say he didn't know equating Black folks to primates was…
05.10.19
Woman Pleads Guilty To Assaulting 94-Year-Old Mother With…

An Atlanta woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to assaulting her 94-year-old mother with a hammer, AJC.com reported. Sandy Elaine Mathis, 56,…
05.10.19
Assistant Principal Says The N-Word To A Black…

A Texas high school assistant principal is disputing claims that he told a student to “turn off that ni**er music,”…
05.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close