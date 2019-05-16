CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Lamar Odom Reveals He’s a Sex Addict, Has Slept With Over 2K Women

Leave a comment
Kids’ Choice Sports Awards 2017

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Former NBA player Lamar Odom is coming clean about his past revealing that he is a sex addict.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

In his soon to be released memoir entitled “Darkness to Light” Odom reveals  “I have been obsessed with sex for as long as I can remember.”  Odom also claims that he has slept with over 2,000 women including prostitutes and strippers.  Adding to is an obsession with sex Odom tells TMZ that he watched porn excessively,  “I ran out of porn to watch! That’s how you know when you are going a little overboard.”

See Also: Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction

Odom also admits to cheating on his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian and regretting the affair [I] “wanted to hide it. But that sick sin was hard for me to hide … I had a problem.”   In the book Odom also talks about how the addiction triggered his drug problem because the combination of the two heightened each other.

As far as his sex addiction, Odom says it’s a battle but he feels he is winning it.  No word on when Odom’s memoir will be released but it sounds juicy and worth the read.

source

Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family
14 photos

Lamar Odom Reveals He’s a Sex Addict, Has Slept With Over 2K Women was originally published on Mycolumbusmagic.com

Lamar Odom

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Marvin “Krondon” Jones III Wants End To Killing…

Marvin Jones III, also known as Krondon in the Hip-Hop world, has made an impressive turn as Tobias Whale on…
05.16.19
White Texas Cop Tries To Arrest Black Man…

A white Texas police officer accosted an innocent Black man in front of his home after mistaking the man for…
05.16.19
Alleged Drug Dealer Charged With Murder After Man…

Police in Georgia charged a man with felony murder after he allegedly sold heroin that led to the overdose death…
05.15.19
Officer Shoots And Kills Woman Claiming To Be…

A Baytown, Texas police officer fatally shot a woman as he attempted to arrest her at an apartment complex late…
05.14.19
Teen Raped Woman Days After Bonding Out On…

A 17-year-old is accused of raping a jogger in an Atlanta neighborhood, two days after he bonded out of jail…
05.14.19
American Airlines Pilot Arrested On Flight For Triple…

An American Airlines pilot was arrested Saturday at Louisville International Airport after he was charged in the 2015 deaths of…
05.13.19
Minnesota Teacher On Leave After Calling Her Middle…

A middle school teacher in Minnesota has been placed on leave after a video showing her using a racial slur…
05.13.19
BBC Broadcaster Fired After Comparing Royal Baby Archie…

British radio host Danny Baker really tried to lie and say he didn't know equating Black folks to primates was…
05.10.19
Woman Pleads Guilty To Assaulting 94-Year-Old Mother With…

An Atlanta woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to assaulting her 94-year-old mother with a hammer, AJC.com reported. Sandy Elaine Mathis, 56,…
05.10.19
Assistant Principal Says The N-Word To A Black…

A Texas high school assistant principal is disputing claims that he told a student to “turn off that ni**er music,”…
05.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close