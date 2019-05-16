DL’s Top 10 Ways Sex In A Long Term Relationship Is Great

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 05.16.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

For some reason there is a belief that if you’re with someone for a long time the sex gets boring. But, that’s not the case and there are lots of reasons why. Sex in long term relationships can be great because you can have it at a reasonable hour, you can learn and try new moves and you can surprise each other!

See Also: DL’s Top 10 Deadly Phrases In A Relationship

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

DL’s Top 10 Ways Sex In A Long Term Relationship Is Great was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

The DL Hughley Show

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
New Balenciaga Scholarship Gives Free Tuition to Black…

Pratt Institute in New York City is world famous for its programs in architecture, art and design. Now, Demna Gvasalia,…
05.16.19
Marvin “Krondon” Jones III Wants End To Killing…

Marvin Jones III, also known as Krondon in the Hip-Hop world, has made an impressive turn as Tobias Whale on…
05.16.19
White Texas Cop Tries To Arrest Black Man…

A white Texas police officer accosted an innocent Black man in front of his home after mistaking the man for…
05.16.19
Alleged Drug Dealer Charged With Murder After Man…

Police in Georgia charged a man with felony murder after he allegedly sold heroin that led to the overdose death…
05.15.19
Officer Shoots And Kills Woman Claiming To Be…

A Baytown, Texas police officer fatally shot a woman as he attempted to arrest her at an apartment complex late…
05.14.19
Teen Raped Woman Days After Bonding Out On…

A 17-year-old is accused of raping a jogger in an Atlanta neighborhood, two days after he bonded out of jail…
05.14.19
American Airlines Pilot Arrested On Flight For Triple…

An American Airlines pilot was arrested Saturday at Louisville International Airport after he was charged in the 2015 deaths of…
05.13.19
Minnesota Teacher On Leave After Calling Her Middle…

A middle school teacher in Minnesota has been placed on leave after a video showing her using a racial slur…
05.13.19
BBC Broadcaster Fired After Comparing Royal Baby Archie…

British radio host Danny Baker really tried to lie and say he didn't know equating Black folks to primates was…
05.10.19
Woman Pleads Guilty To Assaulting 94-Year-Old Mother With…

An Atlanta woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to assaulting her 94-year-old mother with a hammer, AJC.com reported. Sandy Elaine Mathis, 56,…
05.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close