CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Keke Palmer Reveals She Had Abortion At 24 As Part Of #YouKnowMe Hashtag

Leave a comment
Children's Defense Fund-California's 26th Annual Beat The Odds Awards - Arrivals

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

via MadameNoire.com:

In response to the news that the Senate in Alabama voted to ban all abortions, only offering exceptions in cases where it’s necessary to prevent a serious health risk to the mother, actress Busy Philipps started the hashtag, #YouKnowMe on Wednesday. The 39-year-old created it to open up about her abortion at 15, and to encourage other women to support one another by sharing their own:

That particular tweet garnered thousands of responses, while the hashtag itself went viral. Not only did many everyday women share their stories, including the decisions behind why they needed to go that route, so did a few well-known individuals in the entertainment industry.Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

According to the Los Angeles Times, actress Keke Palmer was one of those women.

“I was 24, in Europe, very far away from home,” she reportedly tweeted. “I was worried about my career responsibilities and afraid that I could not exist as both a career woman and mother.🖤#YouKnowMe

The star, now 25, decided to delete the tweet afterward though. In place of it, she talked about how Twitter can often be not the best place to share private, sensitive information. However, she still discussed her anger and sadness over the abortion ban being signed into law in the Southern state:

To better understand why Palmer and so many other women felt it necessary to share their experiences and remove the stigma associated with abortions, it’s important to understand just how far this new law, and laws like it, goes.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

According to CBS News, the restrictive Human Life Protection Act that was signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey not only prohibits abortions, but it also penalizes doctors who go through with the procedure. It reclassifies this method of ending a pregnancy as a Class A felony, with doctors facing up to 99 years in prison for performing it. There aren’t any exceptions allowed for mothers-to-be who are victims of rape or incest.

Other states are reworking their own versions of abortion bans in the wake of this. For example, the state of Missouri, led by a Republican Senate, passed a bill to ban abortions after eight weeks this morning. They called it, Missouri Stands with the Unborn Act. Like Alabama, the only exceptions allowed if this bill becomes a law will be in situations where the mother’s health is at risk, but nothing for victims of rape and incest. The goal, it seems, for all of these state legislators, is to eventually prepare for the overturning of Roe v. Wade with the help of the majority Republican Supreme Court.

Keke Palmer Reveals She Had Abortion At 24 As Part Of #YouKnowMe Hashtag was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

abortion , KeKe Palmer

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
New Balenciaga Scholarship Gives Free Tuition to Black…

Pratt Institute in New York City is world famous for its programs in architecture, art and design. Now, Demna Gvasalia,…
05.16.19
Marvin “Krondon” Jones III Wants End To Killing…

Marvin Jones III, also known as Krondon in the Hip-Hop world, has made an impressive turn as Tobias Whale on…
05.16.19
White Texas Cop Tries To Arrest Black Man…

A white Texas police officer accosted an innocent Black man in front of his home after mistaking the man for…
05.16.19
Alleged Drug Dealer Charged With Murder After Man…

Police in Georgia charged a man with felony murder after he allegedly sold heroin that led to the overdose death…
05.15.19
Officer Shoots And Kills Woman Claiming To Be…

A Baytown, Texas police officer fatally shot a woman as he attempted to arrest her at an apartment complex late…
05.14.19
Teen Raped Woman Days After Bonding Out On…

A 17-year-old is accused of raping a jogger in an Atlanta neighborhood, two days after he bonded out of jail…
05.14.19
American Airlines Pilot Arrested On Flight For Triple…

An American Airlines pilot was arrested Saturday at Louisville International Airport after he was charged in the 2015 deaths of…
05.13.19
Minnesota Teacher On Leave After Calling Her Middle…

A middle school teacher in Minnesota has been placed on leave after a video showing her using a racial slur…
05.13.19
BBC Broadcaster Fired After Comparing Royal Baby Archie…

British radio host Danny Baker really tried to lie and say he didn't know equating Black folks to primates was…
05.10.19
Woman Pleads Guilty To Assaulting 94-Year-Old Mother With…

An Atlanta woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to assaulting her 94-year-old mother with a hammer, AJC.com reported. Sandy Elaine Mathis, 56,…
05.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close