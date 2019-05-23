Scamma Bamma: Man Accused Of Swindling $80K From Woman He Met On Dating Site

A Georgia man was arrested on Tuesday (May 21) in Tennesee on an outstanding warrant theft by deception and has been tagged as a so-called serial swindler. John Martin Hill allegedly stole $80,000 from a woman he just met via the dating website Match.com.

Patch.com reports:

Late yesterday evening, John Martin Hill, 35, was booked into the Williamson County Jail at approximately 10 p.m. on a Gwinnett County warrant.

An Alpharetta woman Hill at an online dating website and was defrauded more than $80,000. The woman told Gwinnett County Police that after she met him on Match.com, they met the same day. The man told the woman that he was a millionaire. During their short romance, he convinced her that they were in love and wanted to buy a house together. They went house-hunting and selected a home they were interested in. Within a week of knowing one another, they agreed to get married.

According to police, the woman gave the man more than $80,000 to use toward the purchase of a house and furniture. Following the exchange of money, the man ceased all contact.

The outlet adds that since Hill’s arrest has gone public, it’s come out that he is wanted in Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and New Jersey for pulling off related crimes.

WSB-TV revealed in their reporting that Hill lived in Duluth, Ga. with a woman and child. The unnamed woman said she didn’t know what Hill did for a living and that he was only home on the weekend.

John Martin Hill was arrested yesterday in Franklin, TN. He is at the Williamson County Jail. We are thankful that the victim in our case came forward & reported this crime. Any other victims should contact their local police department. Details: https://t.co/z1jZ9v8DYO pic.twitter.com/svatgLMA9v — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) May 22, 2019

