Tamera Mowry-Housley And Husband Adam Have A Reality Series Coming About Their Family

Safe Kids Day 2016

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

While she’s already a co-host of The Real, Tamera Mowry-Housley has a new series in the works that she’s excited about, and it involves her husband, Adam Housley.

She told Hollywood Life in a new interview that they have their own family reality series coming up, among a few other big opportunities.

“A few things are in the works that I’m excited about,” she said. “The one thing I can talk about is Adam [Housley, 47, Tamera’s husband] and I are working on a YouTube/digital reality series about our family which we are very excited about.”

This show comes at a good time for Adam, who recently left Fox News and has been focused on taking care of his family’s wine business, Housley’s Century Oak Winery in Lodi, Calif, which he has co-ownership of.

Tamera claimed that one of the reasons her husband departed the conservative network was because of how people on it were focused on sharing everything but the facts.

“The issue with a lot of these opinionated shows is I feel like they’re more focused on riling people up with the state of their opinion instead of reporting the news, you know what I mean?”

The family show sounds cute, but as for the one show that has to do with family that folks reallywant to see, and we’re talking about that possible Sister, Sister reboot, Tamera shared that the story would need to be a great one for them to feel comfortable trying to mess with their beloved series.

“We would love to see a Sister, Sister reunion, but timing is everything and the material has to be 100 percent right, otherwise what would be the point?” she said. “The show is iconic so the reboot needs to be amazing or we need to leave it alone.”

I think we can all agree on that.

Tamera Mowry-Housley Recalls Flirty Moment With Jay-Z, BeyHive Swarms
