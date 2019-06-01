CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

President Donald Trump Whines About Meghan Markle Not Wanting To Meet Him

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex has been critical of Trump in times past.

Leave a comment
New Zealand House Book of Condolence

Source: John Rainford/WENN / WENN

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

When news that President Donald Trump would soon be visiting Buckingham Palac in England, it came out that Meghan Markle would nix meeting with the American leader along with the rest of the Royal Family. In an interview, President Trump called Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex “nasty” in comments but did praise her for being an “American princess.”

The Sun reports:

Officially she will miss next week’s functions while on maternity with three-week-old son Archie.

But it is thought she and Trump are being kept apart to avoid an embarrassing confrontation.

LA—born Meghan, 37, accused him of being “misogynistic” and “divisive” during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The ex-Suits actress also pledged to vote for his rival Hillary Clinton.

Told of Meghan’s barbs by The Sun, Mr Trump insisted it was the first time he’d heard them.

He said: “I didn’t know that. What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty.”

President Trump will meet with the rest of the Royal Family Monday.

See Also: Meghan Markle Gives Birth to Prince Harry’s First Child

Photo: WENN

Serena Williams Went All Out For Meghan Markle’s Baby Shower
13 photos

President Donald Trump Whines About Meghan Markle Not Wanting To Meet Him was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Meghan Markle , President Donald Trump

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Doc Rivers Catches $50K Fine For Praising Kawhi…

Doc Rivers learned an expensive lesson in bigging up a player from an opposing team, even though in retrospect the…
06.03.19
Quanell X Says Maleah Davis’ Stepfather Admitted To…

A month after Maleah Davis was last seen alive, Quanell X, who represented her mother, told reporters the girl’s stepfather told…
06.03.19
Gucci Makes A Statement In Support For Women’s…

The Gucci Cruise 2020 collection is a reminder to keep your hands off women's (well dressed) bodies. Would you wear…
05.31.19
Community Gifts 76-Year-Old Volleyball Referee A Car After…

A volleyball referee burst into happy tears when a group 10 teams and their families surprised him with a car…
05.31.19
10 Walk Out On $530 Bill At Detroit…

A group of 10 adults racked up a $530 bill at a Detroit Japanese steakhouse and then left without paying…
05.30.19
Picnicking While Black: White Mississippi Woman Pulls Gun…

Imagine having a lakeside lunch with the love of your life and an irate white woman pulls out her gun…
05.30.19
15-Year-Old Honor Student Killed Steps From His School…

The Southeast Washington D.C. community is mourning the loss of a star student and athlete after he was shot and…
05.30.19
Mother Arrested After Helping Daughter Fight A Group…

Keisha Rankins told police she maced the teens as a means of protecting her child.
05.29.19
Lonnie Bunch III Hired As The First African…

Lonnie Bunch III, the founding director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture has now been…
05.29.19
Jury Convicts Man In Murder Of 2 Sleeping…

One of the nine alleged gang members accused in the 2016 murders of two children as they slept in their…
05.28.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close