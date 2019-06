Over the weekend you were not seeing double. Remy Ma and her daughter got cute for NYC’s HOT 97 Summer Jam concert and they had us seeing double.

The duo enjoyed the VIP experience and when the thunderstorms came chilled in their suite. Overall, they enjoyed the show and were cute while doing so.

