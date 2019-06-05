CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Marlon Wayans Had Time For Trolls Commenting Under His Happy Pride Post For Daughter

With June being Pride month, the 46-year-old took a moment to show love and support to his 19-year-old daughter Amai.

Leave a comment
Marlon Wayans Claps Back At Homophobic Trolls In IG Comments

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

When it comes to talking about Marlon Wayans‘ kids…don’t. The actor/comedian had time for homophobic trolls who dared to share hateful comments under a “happy pride” post he shared on his Instagram account featuring his daughter.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

With June being Pride month, the 46-year-old took a moment to show love and support to his 19-year-old daughter Amai whom he shares with this ex-wife Angelica Zachary on Instagram. In the post, Wayans shared a photo of his Amaira showing off the bottom of her sneakers, which features the rainbow colors synonymous with the LGBTQI community with the caption:

“Happy pride to my pride and joy. I wouldn’t change one effing thing about you. Love you to the moon around the sun through the galaxies and back again.”

Of course, the trolls couldn’t resist chiming in on the touching post by trying to come for the Wayans for his endearing message leaving homophobic comments. When one follower suggested he should delete the mean spirited comments, he explained why he decided to let them stay and embrace them.

“I thought of erasing them but I need the world to see the ignorance that still exists,” he responded. “Objective without obstacles is a worthless triumph. We all will some day get to unconditional love. Because of my daughter I am one step closer. I am not God, I don’t judge I just LOVE. And still pray for the haters because I refuse to judge them too I just love.”

Can’t be mad at that, salute to Marlon for standing up for his daughter.

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Marlon Wayans Had Time For Trolls Commenting Under His Happy Pride Post For Daughter was originally published on hiphopwired.com

LGBTQ , Marlon Wayans

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
El Chapo Denied Outdoors Rec Time, Commissary Privileges

Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera, better known to the world as El Chapo, won’t be seeing the sun anytime soon after…
06.05.19
Boy, THAT HAIR: Trump’s Sunday Service Slick-Back Do…

45's wig situation continues to be a hotly contested subject.
06.04.19
Virginia Beach Shooter Got Into A ‘Violent Altercation’…

More questions are surrounding shooter DeWayne Craddock.
06.04.19
‘I Can’t Die, I Got Kids, I Can’t…

Terry Smith was sitting in his car, during break from work on March 24, when the unthinkable happened. He was…
06.04.19
Soccer Star Neymar Accused of Raping Woman In…

Per a police report, Paris Saint-Germain star forward Neymar has been accused of raping a woman last month in Paris. The…
06.04.19
Doc Rivers Catches $50K Fine For Praising Kawhi…

Doc Rivers learned an expensive lesson in bigging up a player from an opposing team, even though in retrospect the…
06.03.19
Quanell X Says Maleah Davis’ Stepfather Admitted To…

A month after Maleah Davis was last seen alive, Quanell X, who represented her mother, told reporters the girl’s stepfather told…
06.03.19
Gucci Makes A Statement In Support For Women’s…

The Gucci Cruise 2020 collection is a reminder to keep your hands off women's (well dressed) bodies. Would you wear…
05.31.19
Community Gifts 76-Year-Old Volleyball Referee A Car After…

A volleyball referee burst into happy tears when a group 10 teams and their families surprised him with a car…
05.31.19
10 Walk Out On $530 Bill At Detroit…

A group of 10 adults racked up a $530 bill at a Detroit Japanese steakhouse and then left without paying…
05.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close