Update: Bushwick Bill’s Son Says Father is Still Alive [Photo]

UPDATE 6/9/2019 1:26 PM EST:

Bushwick Bill’s son corroborates TMZ story, says his father is not dead. Read his instagram post below.

UPDATE 6/9/2019 1:00 PM EST:

According to TMZ, Bushwick Bill’s publicist said he’s still alive and is fighting for his life in a hospital.

She said an unnamed person spread some wrong information which prompted social media posts from Scarface, Bun B and Bill’s other friends and associates.

Bill was set to take the stage on Saturday in Dallas, but didn’t make it due to being hospitalized. His publicist tells us event organizers were notified ahead of the show that Bill was not well enough to make it.

ORIGINAL:

Bushwick Bill, the giant-size figure who, along with fellow Geto Boys Scarface and Willie D has reportedly succumbed to pancreatic cancer. He was 52.

While details are scare surrounding Bill’s passing, tributes have begun pouring in from Scarface to Bun B, Slim Thug, Questlove and more.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

In May, Bill was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and Bill told TMZ and others that he was prepared to fight and ultimately beat the disease. He announced a F*ck Cancer tour that was supposed to kick off Saturday in Dallas, Texas.

Born in Jamacia in 1966, Richard Stephen Shaw eventually found his way into the hearts and minds of rap fans under the moniker Bushwick Bill when he joined forces with Scarface and Willie D to form the third and most popular version of the Geto Boys. Bill, having been a Geto Boy since 1984 when J. Prince first started Rap-A-Lot Records, was there for the original incarnation of Raheem, Slim Jukebox, and Sir Rap-A-Lot and then Prince Johnny C, Slim Jukebox, Bushwick Bill, and DJ Ready Red in 1985.

See Also: Geto Boys Announce Final Tour Amid Bushwick Bill’s Cancer Diagnosis

A self-proclaimed introvert, Bill often said in interviews that he “never had a big personality” but it came out on stage, often. In June 1991, before the group’s most famous album came one of the more fascinating stories in rap history. After shooting himself in the eye on accident, the incident turned into the landmark album cover for We Can’t Be Stopped. Thus, the legend of Bushwick Bill was born.

“I figure keeping it myself is not really helping nobody, and I’m not really afraid of dying because if anyone knows anything about me from [his 1992 song] ‘Ever So Clear,’ I died and came back already in June 1991, so I know what it’s like on the other side,” Bill told TMZ in May.

He had planned to release three albums to set his children up in lieu of his untimely demise.

See Also: Bushwick Bill Is Determined To Beat Cancer [VIDEO]

Update: Bushwick Bill’s Son Says Father is Still Alive [Photo] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Brandon Caldwell Posted 3 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: