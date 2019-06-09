CLOSE
Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams Battling Back State Tax Woes

The reality television star just paid off a $240K IRS bill after being hit with an additional lien from the state of Georgia.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams was in the news in times past due to her combating back tax issues with the IRS. After settling one massive bill for $240,000 with the federal agency, Williams was hit with an additional lien from the state to the tune of just over $27,000.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the Georgia Department of Revenue has slapped the reality star with a lien over unpaid 2017 state taxes.

The lien claims she failed to pay $19,935 in taxes but the bill grew with interest and other fees to a total of $27,846.34.

Williams was accused by the IRS of owing unpaid taxes for 2009 ($405.39), 2011 ($174.72), 2012 ($4,611.76) 2015 ($37,524.65) and 2017 ($197,907.58) for a grand total of $240,624.10.

Williams is all settled up with the IRS and now has to settle her debt to the state.

Porsha Williams Shows Off Baby PJ’s Face
Real Housewives Of Atlanta's Porsha Williams Battling Back State Tax Woes was originally published on hiphopwired.com

