CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Fantasia Teases New Brandy And Jazmine Sullivan Collaboration

Leave a comment
Vh1 Upfront 2010

Source: Larry Busacca / Getty

Fantasia’s seventh album is complete and she decided not to record this one alone. The American Idol alum confirmed via social media that her next LP will feature tracks with R&B gems Jazmine Sullivan and Brandy.

“So Thankful for you [Jazmine Sullivan] & [Brandy],” she on Instagram. “This is an independent Album and we DID IT!!!”

She didn’t reveal when the album will be available, but the project will be titled Sketchbook because she sees “her life as a painting.” The post implies that this is a joint album between Fantasia, Sullivan and Brandy but since her first single “Enough” is a solo track, it’s uncertain.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“Sketchbook has many sounds,” she said on IG. “Good Music, Its Young and Fresh, Musical, Hip, Soulful, Rockish, Popish and So Fantasia.”

Now that Fantasia is an independent artist, she is free to do her music how she wants and with whom she wants to do it with. In a recent sitdown with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, she said she jumped at the chance to collaborate with two of her favorite singers.

“I turn into a little groupie when I see Jazmine,: she said. “I love her, and I love Bran. I wanted to kind of reach back and touch some different eras when it came to that girl group. “I was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be dope if we had a girl group where it was Jazmine, Fantasia and Brandy?’ Let’s just put it on an album.”

Sketchbook will also feature tracks with T-Pain and Meghan Trainor.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

Fantasia Teases New Brandy And Jazmine Sullivan Collaboration was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Brandy , fantasia , Jazmine Sullivan

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Overweight young man
Study: More Women Prefer Men with ‘Dad Bods’…

Put down the protein powder and grab a beer fellas. According to a new Planet Fitness study, the “dad bod” has…
06.17.19
The Design For The Harriet Tubman $20 Bill…

The Harriet Tubman bill was reportedly set to be released in 2020 by the Obama Administration, but now, nope.
06.17.19
GLORIA VANDERBILT
Jeans Queen, Gloria Vanderbilt, Dead at 95

Gloria Vanderbilt succumbed to complications from advanced stomach cancer Monday. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment,…
06.17.19
Teen Held By Head And Dragged At 40…

A Georgia teenager thought he was going to die after a road-rage incident escalated out of control. The teen ended…
06.17.19
Michigan Prosecutors Dismiss All Criminal Charges Related To…

The years-long ordeal suffered by the citizens of Flint, Mich. related to their tainted water supply will continue on as…
06.17.19
Two-Month-Old Baby On Life Support After “Severe” Beating…

A Louisville man was booked on Tuesday night after inflicting “severe injuries” on his 2-month-old child, according to police.
06.14.19
Karma! Central Park Five Prosecutor Elizabeth Lederer Out…

Lederer, who still serves as the prosecutor for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, says that she resigned because of the…
06.13.19
Teen Dance Team Member Collapses and Dies During…

Apparently 17-year-old Elyse Purefoy asked her coach for water, but never received it.
06.13.19
Hi Hater: High School Valedictorian’s Mic Cut When…

According to reports, the Dallas Independent School District has apologized to Emmett J. Conrad High School valedictorian Rooha Haghar for…
06.13.19
Kevin Durant’s Mom Defends Son from Trolls: ‘You…

One thing we have probably all figured out by now is that moms will never stop being moms. They don’t…
06.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close