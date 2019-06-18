CLOSE
National
Parkland Shooting Survivor Won’t Get Into Harvard After Racist Posts Surface

Kyle Kashuv says that the university withdrew his admissions after racist remarks he made via a Google Doc were discovered.

National Rifle Association Holds Its Annual Conference In Dallas, Texas

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

A survivor of the horrific Parkland school shooting in Florida shared news on Monday that he will no longer be admitted into Harvard University. When a Google Doc and text messages surfaced of Kyle Kashuv using the n-word and other foul languages among friends, Harvard officials moved to bar his entry into the hallowed institution.

In a series of tweets, Kashuv revealed the impetus behind Harvard’s decision.

“Harvard rescinded my acceptance. Three months after being admitted to Harvard Class of 2023, Harvard has decided to rescind my admission over texts and comments made nearly two years ago, months prior to the shooting,” began the first of the thread of tweets.

He added, “A few weeks ago, I was made aware of egregious and callous comments classmates and I made privately years ago – when I was 16 years old, months before the shooting – in an attempt to be as extreme and shocking as possible. I immediately apologized.”

The thread continued with, “After the story broke, former peers & political opponents began contacting Harvard urging them to rescind me. Harvard then sent this letter stating that Harvard “reserves the right to withdraw an offer of admission” and requested a written explanation within 72 hours.”

The thread goes on with Kashuv saying that he requested an in-person meeting with Harvard officials to state his case and prove that he is not the racist person portrayed in the past documents, citing the university’s own checkered past. Kashuv has emerged as a gun rights advocate in the wake of the shooting.

The thread can be viewed below.

