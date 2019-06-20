CLOSE
National
HomeNational

One Week Later, Man Suspected Of Shooting Black Woman In Walgreens Turns Himself In

Chicago police confirmed they are questioning the 33-year-old, but would not say when he was arrested, nor would they release his name to the public. 

Leave a comment
Walgreens Stocks Drop After Pharmacy Chain Posts Worst Earnings Quarter Since 2014

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

The man suspected in the shooting death of a Black woman he was told was shoplifting turned himself in to police on Wednesday night.

According to NBC-Chicago, Chicago police confirmed they are questioning the 33-year-old, but would not say when he was arrested, nor would they release his name to the public.

As we previously reported, on June 13 46-year-old Sircie Varnado, who was described as “she was disabled and unemployed,” was pronounced dead after a man pretending to be a the store’s security guard confronted her and fatally shot her.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Apparently, the store manager suspected Varnado was shoplifting, but instead of calling the police, they called a friend and former security guard who lived nearby. Surveillance video shows Varnado trying to leave the store with items in her hand, but is stopped by the former security guard. Varnado breaks free from his grip, but the man throws her to the ground, pulls out his weapon and shoots her in the face, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The suspect then picked up the single shell casing, ran out and fled in a SUV.

Varnado was unarmed during the time of the shooting and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

“She didn’t deserve to be executed like that. He could have just held her for the police. He didn’t have to shoot her in her face. She didn’t have no weapon,” said April Reed, Varnado’s sister told CBS earlier this week.

“He should have called the police,” said Varnado’s niece, Lydia Foster added.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Anthony Guglielmi, a CPD spokesman, said investigators had the name and home address of the man since the day of the Varnado’s death and had been in contact with his lawyer. But it took a week for him to turn himself in. 

“Yes, the suspected Walgreens shooter is currently being questioned by area north detectives. He was taken into custody (Wednesday) night around 7 p.m. and is currently classified as a person of interest,” Guglielmi said.

It’s unknown which exact charges the suspect is facing, but the Tribune points out that the suspect has a history of arrests on drug, assault and impersonating a federal employee charges. Police also claim the suspect was an “unofficial security guard” at that Walgreens location and does have a valid FOID card and concealed carry license, WLS-TV noted.

Meanwhile, a Walgreens spokesman wrote in a statement: “We are committed to providing a safe environment for our employees, patients and customers in the communities we serve.”

This is a developing story and we will provide updates when they become available.

Why And How Did This Mother Of Five Really Die At An Adult Sleepover?
15 photos

One Week Later, Man Suspected Of Shooting Black Woman In Walgreens Turns Himself In was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Chicago , crime , Walgreens

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
One Week Later, Man Suspected Of Shooting Black…

Chicago police confirmed they are questioning the 33-year-old, but would not say when he was arrested, nor would they release…
06.20.19
Dominican Officials Say David Ortiz Wasn’t Intended Target…

New developments are emerging in the bizarre shooting case involving David Ortiz, this after authorities announced the name of the…
06.20.19
Kevin Hart Accused Of Withholding Social Media Info…

Kevin Hart is still locked in a legal battle with his former partner at Stand Up Digital, which has filed…
06.20.19
Outrage Soars After LAPD Reportedly Fired On Unarmed…

A community in South Los Angeles is gathered in outrage after new details continue to develop regarding the shooting of…
06.20.19
‘Expert’ Says It Was ‘Reasonable’ For Cops To…

https://youtu.be/RpeOdDqH_jg An extensive report by a former police officer has absolved California police officers of any wrongdoing in a police…
06.20.19
$1 Billion Worth Of Cocaine Seized In Philadelphia…

Local breaking news hit this afternoon as NBC Philadelphia and other outlets are reporting on a billion dollar drug bust…
06.19.19
Parkland Shooting Survivor Won’t Get Into Harvard After…

A survivor of the horrific Parkland school shooting in Florida shared news on Monday that he will no longer be…
06.19.19
Four Shot, Three Arrested After Shooting During Toronto…

Two people have serious but not life-threatening injuries in connection with a shooting that took place at the championship parade…
06.18.19
Overweight young man
Study: More Women Prefer Men with ‘Dad Bods’…

Put down the protein powder and grab a beer fellas. According to a new Planet Fitness study, the “dad bod” has…
06.17.19
Woman Jumps Off Bridge To Her Death As…

According to Pittsburgh police, a woman parked her car on the Homestead Grays Bridge on Friday evening, left her three…
06.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close